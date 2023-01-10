Markets
US stocks traded off the session high as the pendulum still swings around the Fed reaction function despite some investors getting gingerly comfortable with the notion that the U.S. can achieve a 'soft landing.'
In a case of "Deja vu all over again," early in the U.S. session, markets assumed a risk-on, pro-cyclical stance, with stocks moving in a way that was remindful of the early days of the U.S.' reopening, likely a favourable knock-on effect from China's reopening epiphany. At the same time, investors are trying to cuddle last week's weak Services sector business sentiment survey and hope the early signs of declining wage inflation will cause the Fed to blink. Mind you, hope is a dangerous thing when it comes to the Fed, which from a market perspective, can be the cruellest head of households at times.
And worryingly, as investors peer through this week's looking lens, 4Q22 earnings start at the end of this week. What we absorb from Corporate America will be vital to understanding how the post-post-pandemic era is beginning to shape up. But this is where the balance of risk lies for Index investors. The sentiment here is extremely negative heading into earnings. "The Street" universally expects downward revisions to consensus 2023 EPS forecasts as margin pressures, taxes, and a broader growth slowdown present more significant downside risks. And if the Fed does not play ball for the soft-landing crowd, markets could be back in a world of hurt.
So, what else can go wrong?
Although CPI headline inflation has peaked, a tight labour market and upward pressure on wages in the U.S. could keep core services inflation more persistent.
Speculation about a less aggressive Fed has become more pronounced as inflation metrics have proven to be less sticky. December's consumer price index report will be released on Thursday.
China risk
Europe and North America will likely experience shallow recessions this year as their central banks continue raising interest rates, which will weigh heavily on global demand for goods from the Asia-Pacific region.
Given the global economic growth drag, the reopening may not spark a spectacular rebound in China's economy. Indeed, one cannot rule out the possibility that the economy may contract in the year's first quarter, given domestic and external difficulties. Hence, without the proverbial proof in the economic data pudding, China's risk sentiment may have moved too fast, particularly the Yuan.
But a more gradual economic recovery in China may be precisely what the doctor ordered for the global economy, given that most major central banks are still fighting inflation. A supercharged China reopening would drive global commodities markets much higher, to the chagrin of major central banks.
Still, as the pandemic eventually moves into the rear-view mirror, most oil market participants believe that the normalization of domestic and international travel activity will likely have a significant knock-on effect on the crude oil market by tightening the global supply/demand balance. After all, China has already become the world's second-largest consumer of crude oil (15% of the worldwide total) after the U.S. (20%). And this explains why 2023 forecasts are coalescing around $90 to $100 per barrel for Brent Crude in 2023.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.