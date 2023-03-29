Share:

MARKETS

US stocks are trading decidedly higher Wednesday, driven by broad-based gains across Tech and pro-cyclical sectors. And as both stock and rate volatility retreats a bit more; hence a relative calm offers investors some need breathing after the banking chaos. So it's the return to data watching as stock market operators prepare for what promises to be a captivating 1Q earnings season, given the forever-changing macro narrative corporations have had to navigate.

So far, strong earnings from diverse companies reporting off-cycle results do look promising as a robust US labour market continues to shore up Main Street.

Investors are now mustering up the courage to reflect a favourable combination of post-bank stress relief and even a near-Goldilocks environment that is developing in its wake, as the growth hit from tightening credit conditions may be big enough for the Fed to down-shift monetary policy. At the same time, the sectors likely to feel pain are a bit under-represented in US equity indices. So when taken together, ample kindling exists for the short-term rally this week.

And as Money Center banks fully retrace their post-March 8 meltdown, point to point, the bank crisis that perhaps wasn't may go down in the history books as little more than a surgical strike on a specific cohort of stocks.

And while March Madness in banking circles has so far been contained, markets have seemingly decided to express that it is primarily a US problem and mainly affects companies that need smaller banks. But this so-far narrow market reaction leaves investors extremely vulnerable to either broadening the perceived economic risks or any relaxation that reverses the sharp shift toward easing.

OIL

Oil markets are shifting a bit lower after traders filled the bank turmoil dislocation gap, and they could be realizing that the thrill of living the high life on a short-term supply shut-in tends to fade quickly, so the johnny comes lately buyers could feel squishy.

But more importantly, like broader markets and now that banking chaos has abated, oil traders are refocusing their energies on the macro, and precisely what's happening in China, where national travel has only recovered to 60% of pre-pandemic levels, well behind expectations and not a bullish precursor for $90 Brent.

Generally speaking, oil traders remain somewhat cautious about the strength of consumption recovery in China during this post-Covid era. High-frequency data suggests the momentum in March has moderated while labour market pressures remain pronounced. However, the deeply entrenched perception among traders is that it would be difficult for aggregate demand to recover well without support from the housing market. And while things are improving on that front, the outlook remains highly dependent on income expectation, which is currently low.

But ultimately, for oil prices to take the next giant leap, the bullish burden of proof remains on the market to pivot into a deficit, showing that marginal supply is needed.