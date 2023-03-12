Share:

It could be a ready-aim-fire Monday open. It is a simple human pattern that occurs because when the news appears "riks-off," traders get nervous into the weekend and sell some of their holdings on Friday. Then, they read all kinds of adverse media reports about the big scary things, such as Regional Bank Contagion Risk, which scares them into selling more at the Monday open. Investor selling sucks in momentum traders who go short on Monday and compound the issue. Well, that's how the playbook typically goes, and then Turnaround Tuesday hits.

Market sentiment continued to swing wildly, starting with Fed Chair Powell's semi-annual testimony to Congress. Index investors would probably have handled Powell's signalling of a higher terminal rate differently had it not been accompanied by his leaving the door ajar to reaccelerating the pace of hikes,

However, following two bank failures, financial stability and liquidity concerns are now dominating the landscape that could lead to a further rally in bonds as traders ultimately zero out the chance of the Fed reaccelerating and will even start bringing rate cuts forward.

This cycle, in many ways, has proven to be different from anything we have seen in recent history. The velocity and quantum of price changes in the most critical asset of them all, US interest rates, have been astonishing. Hence the post-pandemic era has not proven easy to trade, especially with shorter maturity yields having unprecedented 50 bp intra-week swings.

Last week also featured the February jobs report, which indicated a healthy labour market—the pace of job growth remains well above potential—alongside signs that reduce concerns about overheating after a surprise rebound in the unemployment rate and softer-than-expected increase in average hourly earnings. Overall, the NFP data mix makes a 25bp hike at the March meeting more likely than a 50bp hike. However, the SVB bank fallout eclipsed the non-hawkish labour market update that might otherwise have roused good vibrations had traders not been snared by the "flight to safety fog of war" mode.

But there is always a silver lining in every dark cloud: bank fireworks dramatically increase the odds of a Fed pause. And with contagion risk stirring fears of a bank run, the bar to return to the +5.50 % terminal is prohibitively high.

Is there a reason to look beyond this contagion risk? For now, no, as despite the risk of widespread bank contagion being relatively low, investors' fear, on the other hand, is highly contagious. That still signals “Get Out of Dodge.”

Asia Forex

Between November and January, EM currencies benefited from a better growth-inflation mix. The earlier-than-expected China reopening was a pivotal contributor to the improving cyclical picture and a key driver of Asia FX performance. However, with the Dollar moving stronger, Asia FX currencies have increasingly reflected their sensitivity to US rates as policy hawkishness re-emerged.

Even though the growth to rates mix will open up much more favourable for Asia FX this week after Friday's US bond market rally, it will be challenging for Asia traders to overlook the broader "risk off" narrative that could engulf global markets and which typically triggers a flight to safety under the umbrella of US bonds with the US dollar in tow. And should narrow the space for idiosyncratic Asia FX view-taking.

However, the "safe haven " Yen could offer some appeal, especially if you believe that the BOJ leadership, under Mr. Kazuo Ueda, could amend YCC at its first MPM in April.

Gold

Over the past few weeks or so, the rally in gold has caught more than a few by surprise as it's held up reasonably well in the face of the higher-for-longer Fed. And now bullion is proving its all-weather moxy as fears of broader stress in the banking circles build

But is now still the time to buy?

Even though the Fed could remain in inflation-fighting mode and gold could then slip back to the $ 1825-50 range, from a portfolio context, this risk should be viewed as a minimal contingency fee for "insurance"—gold would likely fare exceptionally well in a recession or broader bank stress scenarios.