MARKETS

US stocks are trading lower and bonds higher on Wednesday as markets dwell on the implications of another set of softer-than-expected US macroeconomic data prints amid renewed concerns about the possibility of a US recession.

Investors are leaning risk-off after the ISM services index decreased by more than expected in March, coming fast on the heels of disappointing data earlier in the week, including a lower-than-expected reading from the ISM Manufacturing survey on Monday and a bigger-than-expected drop in February job openings yesterday in the JOLTS report.

And while this sombre economic news might have otherwise been received as good news for the waning soft-landing crew, recent price action suggests that investors are weighing up the possibility that the US economy may have met too much resistance between higher rates and regional bank uncertainty, which could eventually tip the US into recession.

The market has a strong consensus that the path of least resistance for US front-end rates is lower. But there are still two schools of thought about why that is so and what it means for equities and risk.

The bullish school emphasizes the possibility of a soft landing in the US labour market, with vacancies falling and participation rising.

The bearish school emphasizes the risk of a hard landing from lingering stress in the banking system just when lagged effects of the Fed rate hikes hit the broader economy.

Indeed, recent data releases confirmed that a rapid hiking cycle could have a material lagged effect on the US and the global economy.

In addition to hedge fund short covering, the market's relief that the Fed may pause was partly the driver behind the increase in equities at the start of the month. However, stocks are struggling with the bearish school of the hard-landing crowd carrying the baton this week.

But how long does the hard-landing crowd trump the soft-landing crew, especially with a drop in the prices paid component in the ISM which should be favourable news for a Fed worried about the persistence of services inflation? Who knows anymore

FOREX

US financial stability concerns have weighed on the Dollar; however, as a hedge against US recession risks broadening into other sectors or jurisdictions, the Dollar has started to see safe-haven inflows as global markets remain unstable. And if the current situation morphs into a broader "risk-off" episode, then the US dollar could find even more support, even in a US-led crisis.

The Dollar denominates US equity and bond markets, the world's largest and most important capital markets. Because of the large size of US markets, international investors tend to hold many more US assets than domestic investors hold international assets. This imbalance can have implications for currency markets. For instance, many non-US investors own US equities on an FX-hedged basis. When equity market cap declines, they are left with oversized hedges, bringing the notional value down and generating USD buying.

In an environment where growth risks remain and responses to data can be asymmetric, AUD looks vulnerable if equities continue to take a downturn.

And favour Yen longs, which do particularly well when both equities and real yields fall together. Even more so with traders starting to think the BoJ will do away with YCC.

OIL

China tanks are topped, and US recession clouds are billowing on the horizon, but OPEC put has temporarily put a floor under oil prices. The oil market is recentering around Brent $85 bbl, dead smack in the middle of the new perceived range. Hence it feels like a bit of a stalemate.

GOLD

Gold is poised to move higher because of the fear and wealth preservation effects. However, it may be more of a slow grind from here as it could be challenging for gold to move sustainably above $2100/oz without the Fed cutting rates in a US recession scenario that sees it pivot towards growth support.

Still, the latest move confirms that support levels have shifted higher. It seems gold has little to fear from weakening or strengthening risk appetite as the sharp rise in the market-implied probability of a US recession in the next year should keep bullion well in demand.