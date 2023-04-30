Share:

1Q earnings beyond solid

Contagion risk mute

Oil prices recover from the post-opec low

FOMC will dictate the next big USD move

US markets

US stocks closed higher Friday as investors heaved a massive sigh of relief following the turmoil of March when 1Q earnings results came in better than feared. Also, this upcoming week should mark the end of the Fed hiking cycle, which has historically been a positive catalyst for stocks.

As we look across a range of items in April and step back from the day-to-day navel-gazing, the environment looks like it is taking on a more normal complexion than it has at any time since the pandemic began over 3 years ago.

1Q23 real GDP growth came in at 1.1% -- well below the 2.6% pace we saw in 4Q22 but much more similar to the below-trend tepid growth that the US economy endured for so much of the post-Great Financial Crisis era.

Core PCE for March decelerated to +0.28% from +0.35% in February as the post-pandemic inflation impulses driven by squeezed supply chains and a reduced workforce showed signs of dissipation.

March was a month of heightened volatility, particularly in rates and stocks, as the VIX peaked in March around 27. Last week the VIX was back below 17 for the first time since 2021

Many went into the 1Q23 earnings season worried that this will finally be the quarter when Corporate America disappoints, given everything that happened in March, inflation, higher rates and bank runs. But so far -- and we are now a long way into earnings season -- 1Q is shaping up to be better than usual.

The bar was very low coming into this earnings period. Consensus expectations were for EPS to fall 7% year/year, the largest decline since 3Q 2020 and a significant deterioration from the -1% year/year growth posted in 4Q 2022. But this is not playing out, and as a result, the market is hanging tough.

While investors are concerned about the risk of a US recession, current data reveals a sound economy: Employment and consumer spending have been strong.

267 members of the S&P 500 have reported Q1 earnings (60% of cap). Last week was the season's busiest week, w/ 42% of S&P's cap reporting. This week we get 24% of cap ( AAPL is the highlight).

Contagion risk

Contagion risk is still in check. The pressure on US regional banks continued following below-consensus earnings results from First Republic Bank. In credit markets, contagion risk remains mute mainly, with the post-SVB bifurcation between regional and money center banks still intact.

The combined headwinds from lower market capitalizations, deposit outflows, elevated funding costs, and downside risk for earnings will likely continue to pressure the balance sheets of small banks.

However, considering the low share of regional banks in the IG market and the substantial capital and liquidity positions of money center banks, the risk of spillover remains low.

Oil prices

Oil prices recovered into weeks end as global recession dodgeball is dictating the direction for crude oil prices.

Downward price pressure could persist until it becomes clear that a significant) recession will be avoided, and growth in global oil demand won't be stunted. However, we can't help but wonder whether other forces might be inhibiting growth in global oil demand; more precisely: the slow return to in-person work (especially in North America), still sluggish overseas tourism and the increasing electric vehicle adoption.

On the positive front, it's a good sign for the bulls as we enter the US Summer driving season and inventories have started to draw.

However, over the weekend, China's PMI’s came below consensus forecasts, with manufacturing in contraction again due mainly to muted demand and a high base effect in March.

China's property bubble & debt burden do not support a linear recovery or the solid growth outlook of the past that many anticipated. And this could hurt the end-of-week recovery momentum.

Forex

USD

The upcoming FOMC decision could be pivotal for the Dollar. If the Fed hints at increased inflation tolerance or a greater substitution from rate hikes to credit tightening, either is negative for the currency.

EUR

Euro area headline inflation was missed in Friday’s flash prints, but the core was stickier. Separately, Q1 GDP increased just 0.1%, below expectations, despite easing energy constraints.

We think the market may soon feel more comfortable trading peak ECB hawkishness because headline inflation should fall substantially as lower energy costs pass through.

CNY

The Politburo held its regular April meeting Friday to assess China's economic situation and review its policies. The main takeaway is that China's ongoing commitment to growth should clear the air of any concerns that policymakers might pre-maturely withdraw their economic policy support.

But with USDCNY still trading above 6.90, it suggests the current mix of factors continues to limit optimism on the Chinese Yuan. Investors remain relatively concerned about ongoing recovery and regulatory uncertainties on the one hand and US-China relations on the other. And the weaker PMI releases support a less bullish Yuan view.