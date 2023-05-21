Share:

Markets

Equity markets rose last week alongside a bounce in US regional banks, and President Biden's early-week vote of confidence that a deal will get done helped nudge sentiment along. On the latter, markets will breathe much easier when they see ink to paper, but negotiations struggled as of Friday and through the weekend as a war of words crescendoes on Social Media.

Hence we are back to the wait-and-watch mode.( Weekend Note)

And while most market participants expect a deal to occur before the deadline. But given the extreme divisiveness that permeates the Foggy Bottom's political swap, we expect a few more twists and turns along the way and suspect that markets will likely price additional risk before the debt limit is finally raised.

The mixed message

The markets also have a growing consensus that US inflation is cooling, with investors back subscribing to the soft landing narrative. Early in the year, the market was worried that the Fed would have to bring the economy to a hard stop to control inflation. But since the SVB demise, investors have steadily cut forward hikes while increasing probabilities for cuts. CPI also significantly decreased hiking expectations for June.

But recent economic data and Fedspeak are making trading this theme challenging, which is reflected in the June hike probabilities that have gone from 0 to a one in three chance last week.

And while most on the Fed seem to think the inflation fever has broken, the messaging among the different officials varied from "wait-and-see" to "more work to do" last week. But if Chair Powell is viewed as the political consensus builder rather than the hardcore number-crunching economist, on Friday, he stressed that the Committee hadn't made "any decisions about the extent to which additional policy funding will be appropriate." Still, in the clearest poker tell, "given how far we've come, … we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook."

Overall last week's comments from the Fed leadership are consistent with our expectation for a pause at the FOMC's June meeting, which should be good for risk sentiment as we head into the summer doldrums.

Japan

Japan remains bid only, and a very clear flow of funds picture with investors piling into the few global pockets of equities that do not have a significant macro overhang, of which Japan is one. In no small measure, Japan gives you the reopening benefit of China without all the geopolitical risk.

China

A weaker-than-expected data set released over the past few weeks has highlighted that China's economic recovery remains far from robust. And this has led to a growing chorus of calls by China watchers for authorities to provide more significant fiscal and monetary stimulus. However, do not count on such a policy prescription being implemented to help the economy recover. Boosting headline GDP growth is no longer the top priority in Beijing.

The economic recovery runs on half a cylinder. It is mainly driven by post-pandemic revenge buying, and the broader economic impulse is not racing along by any pulse check standard.

Beijing has shown little interest in pumping up economic growth as it has in the past, even given the fragile state of the job market, as youth unemployment stands at a staggering 20.4%. Instead, authorities remain keen to preserve their fiscal war chests and focus their efforts on the escalating technology war with the US and West.

And to top it off, the G7 has issued its most severe criticism of China as the group of the world's most advanced economies stepped up their response to what they called rising military and economic security threats posed by Beijing.

While China's GDP growth will show an excellent statistical rebound, quickly hitting 5%-to-6% this year (vs. 3.0% in 2022). However, the underlying structural shift in China's key growth drivers means that its post-pandemic economic recovery may not boost global trade or commodities prices as one might have initially anticipated.

Forex

G-10 forex

In our view, the current dollar strength reflects a bit of a relief rally on debt-ceiling concerns, as the markets perceive it as primarily a potential US-negative growth shock rather than a broader financial market issue. But, the dollar bid primarily reflects a fine-tuning of the US rates curve to a more neutral rather than dovish setting as robust US data emboldened the FOMC to push back on rate cuts in 2023.

Asia forex

Developments in China are driving demand for the dollars in Asia.

We saw the first verbal interventions from the PBoC/SAFE, which voiced their concern over currency weakness on Friday, and vowed to curb speculation. But we think this is more of a smoothing operation slow the pace of CNY depreciation from here; FX fundamentals will likely continue to trend in a currency-negative direction soon. And the G-7 has not helped temper the rising geopolitical temperature, which has been weighing on the currency for months..

The US Dollar depreciation this year coincided with an early China revival, not US underperformance. We think recent developments support this view and should also lead to further Dollar strength over the near term.

Bottom Line, CNH's large negative carry, China's uneven recovery and cautious local sentiment, less supportive portfolio flows, pick-up of services outflows and corporates back to USD hoarding are making CNH an attractive funder.

Oil markets

While prices are trading in a very tight range, predicting where that midpoint will finish at the end of the day, let alone the end of the week, is getting increasingly more challenging given the mixed global macro and swinging emotions. Hence long positioning remains very low among our managed money crowd.

Oil prices closed on the south side of the daily midpoint on Friday. Still, traders are taking solace because prices ended higher on the week, in no small part due to wildfires that continue to rage in Alberta, Canada's top energy-producing province, shutting in some 250,000 barrels a day.

And China's strong services sector demand sees Asian refiners buying up US oil cargoes again. But the question is, can China’s revenge spending meaningfully outdistance weakness in industrial demand?

Right now, bulls are hanging their hats on a second-half deficit and better summer fuel demand in US markets than initially expected. It makes sense since the US consumer is holding up much better. But it didn't bear out in last week's retail sales data that pointed to sluggish demand at the pump.

On the flip side, bears will argue the market will remain oversupplied due to Russian and Iraq dark fleets increasing discord within OPEC, another 1.3 million barrels per day from Libya by year, and ongoing deflationary impulse from China.

But the good news for the bulls, according to data compiled by Kpler and Goldman Sachs, is that OPEC cuts are starting to appear visible in export data, which has declined by 1mb/d over the past two weeks.