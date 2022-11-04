Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week; unfortunately, not from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but from the Bank of England (BoE) instead.
In a confusing way, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75bp yesterday, but announced that the city analysts have got the BoE’s terminal rate wrong, and that the future rate hikes from the BoE will be softer, given that the economic situation is alarming. Sterling dived, while gilt yields were steady to lower.
Elsewhere, in an extended market reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, the US dollar gained across the board, as investors repositioned for a more aggressive Fed tightening.
The thing that could throw cold water on burning hot Fed expectations is soft jobs data from the US. That’s also the only thing that could save the rest of the world from the worsening Fed aggression: rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the US.
Due today, the NFP is expected to reveal 200’000 new nonfarm jobs in October, for an average hourly pay rise steady around 0.3%.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.