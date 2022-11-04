Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week; unfortunately, not from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but from the Bank of England (BoE) instead.

In a confusing way, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75bp yesterday, but announced that the city analysts have got the BoE’s terminal rate wrong, and that the future rate hikes from the BoE will be softer, given that the economic situation is alarming. Sterling dived, while gilt yields were steady to lower.

Elsewhere, in an extended market reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, the US dollar gained across the board, as investors repositioned for a more aggressive Fed tightening.

The thing that could throw cold water on burning hot Fed expectations is soft jobs data from the US. That’s also the only thing that could save the rest of the world from the worsening Fed aggression: rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the US.

Due today, the NFP is expected to reveal 200’000 new nonfarm jobs in October, for an average hourly pay rise steady around 0.3%.