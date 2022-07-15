US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 108.275.
Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 95.84.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 139.26.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 3798.25.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1699.10. Gold is 91 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Empire State Mfg. Index out at 8:30AM EST. Major.
-
Import Prices is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major
-
FOMC Bullard Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
-
Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.
-
Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Major.
-
Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP
ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/14/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/14/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The USD was Up, and the bonds were Down. The markets veered to the downside as the Dow dropped 143 points and only teh Nasdaq gained a meager 4 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the PPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and it set the tone for the remainder of the trading session. It seems PPI is north of 11% which is at the highest level in 41 years. All this will do is to give fuel to the Fed raising rates when they meet a couple of weeks from now. And are our elected officials saying? They're saying that this news is somewhat outdated as gas prices are starting to decline. It must be great to live in a glass bubble where nothing affects you. The reality is that this inflation goes beyond gas prices and quite frankly gas prices haven't retreated that much. This affects every commodity from food prices to RX prescriptions. Sadly, it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that the Fed will raise rates.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery toward 1.0050 during the European trading hours on Friday. The greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength ahead of Retail Sales data from the US, which could have a significant impact on the Fed's rate outlook.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1800
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains above 1.1800 early Friday as market participants move to the sidelines ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the British pound hold its ground.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!