US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 108.275.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 95.84.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 139.26.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Higher and trading at 3798.25.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1699.10. Gold is 91 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg. Index out at 8:30AM EST. Major.

Import Prices is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

FOMC Bullard Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/14/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/14/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The USD was Up, and the bonds were Down. The markets veered to the downside as the Dow dropped 143 points and only teh Nasdaq gained a meager 4 points. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the PPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and it set the tone for the remainder of the trading session. It seems PPI is north of 11% which is at the highest level in 41 years. All this will do is to give fuel to the Fed raising rates when they meet a couple of weeks from now. And are our elected officials saying? They're saying that this news is somewhat outdated as gas prices are starting to decline. It must be great to live in a glass bubble where nothing affects you. The reality is that this inflation goes beyond gas prices and quite frankly gas prices haven't retreated that much. This affects every commodity from food prices to RX prescriptions. Sadly, it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that the Fed will raise rates.