US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 105.970.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Down at 86.87.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Up 9 ticks and trading at 124.26.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 12 ticks Lower and trading at 3696.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1784.70. Gold is 79 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Import Prices is out at 8:30 AM EST, Major

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9:59 AM. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 2:35 AM EST. Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM. This is Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/15/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/15/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Crude was trading Lower, and this usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 56 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning at 8:30 AM EST the Producers Price Index (PPI) numbers were released that showed Producers didn't pay as much as expected for raw materials or components used to make the products that we the consumers buy. With that the markets exploded to the Upside with the indices finishing in positive territory. Today we have a virtual tsunami of economic news with about 11 reports on the docket to be reported. Chief among them are Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales, NAHB Housing Market Index amongst others. Will this keep the markets pointed positive? Only time will tell.