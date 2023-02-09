The market has been trying to digest last week’s stunning NFP jobs report and all eyes were firmly fixed on Powell’s speech this Tuesday. Powell maintained his encouragement around the disinflationary process being underway and that sent the USD lower on Tuesday. Next week’s inflation data will be key for the USD’s direction near term. A period of uncertainty is ahead for US stocks that will likely last until next week’s hotly anticipated US inflation data. Oil markets made a nice bounce from support at $72 midweek. Will China’s bounce back prompt higher oil prices in the coming weeks?
Other key events from the past week
USD: Powell brushes aside strong NFP, Feb 7: Powell was not placing too much emphasis on last Friday’s stellar jobs report, but did say that rates will have to be raised higher if jobs and inflation data reveal more upside surprises.
US oil: Demand to come? Feb 9: The EIA raised its 2023 oil demand forecast by 60K BPD to 1.11mln BPD and 2024 forecast by 70K BPD to 1.79mln BPD. Will China surprise oil markets with a sudden demand surge? Watch oil.
AI futures: Magnificent Microsoft? Feb 9: Artificial Intelligence news has been big this year. Microsoft has made a big investment in AI and if it pays off then it could be a stock to benefit significantly. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 and is poised to invest $10 billion more.
Key events for the coming week
USD: US inflation data, Feb 14: US inflation data will be once again in focus after the surprisingly strong US NFP print. The headline print is expected to fall down to 6.3% from 6.5%, but will we see a high surprise that lifts the USD?
Illumina shining? Does a bright light shine for Illumina stock?
GBP: Inflation focus, Feb 15: The BoE may have made their last rate hike, but BoE’s Bailey says it’s too early to tell for sure. If UK inflation data next week fails to come down then expectations will rise again for another BoE hike to come.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rebound toward 1.0800 on broad US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its daily rally toward 1.0800 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is weighing on the US Dollar and providing a boost to the pair ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2150
GBP/USD has continued to stretch higher and touched a fresh six-day high above 1.2150 on Thursday. BOE policymakers' cautious comments on the inflation outlook and the risk-positive market environment helps the pair keep its footing.
Gold holds in green above $1,880 as US yields edge lower
Gold price continues to trade in positive territory above $1,880 on Thursday. Following Wednesday's downward correction, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays on the back foot below 3.6%, helping XAU/USD cling to its daily gains.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023. Traders in the physically settled Bitcoin futures market have displayed a bullish bias on BTC prices.
AMC gains ground after Wednesday's 7% sell-off
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock has advanced 2.3% in Thursday's premarket a day after losing 7.4% on Wednesday. AMC's preferred equity unit APE fared even worse in the midweek session, losing 7.7%, and is down another 2.4% in Thursday's premarket. AMC stock is benefiting from Disney's (DIS) earnings, which were ahead of Wall Street forecasts.