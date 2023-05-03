Share:

Outlook: Today we get the ADP private sector estimate of payrolls (ahead of Friday’s NFP) and the ISM services PMI, which the market will take very seriously. The Fed rate decision comes at 2:00 pm and Powell’s press conference a half hour later, with all ears open for the word or suggestion of a pause. As we all know, the market expects a 25 bp hike and that’s all.

The price drop in regional bank stocks is scary and drives some safe-haven seeking. Having said that, Bloomberg has a dandy chart showing regional bank stock prices vs. book value, and it looks like a screaming buy to us.

Offsetting that might be a Dem procedural trick in the House to get the debt ceiling passed over the radical Plubs’ dead bodies. It will take five Republicans to join the vote, but we must expect big corporate donors to be pressuring all of them. The Dems admit it’s a long shot but even if it fails, it shows they have not been sleeping and have some super-clever folks (against the obviously dimbulb opposition).

But this is not getting much attention from financial markets, which continue to price in a default. See the Reuters chart. This displays a lack of confidence in the House Dems and/or Pres Biden. ‘Tis a pity, because default really is unthinkable. The consequences would be dire, indeed, and one of those consequences is an inability of pols to get re-elected.

Without getting into the psychology of the Fed policy board, we surmise it’s stuck with 25 bp and a pause, even if the regional bank and debt ceiling issues are so worrisome. If it were to postpone the hike, markets would interpret it as confirmation of top-flight fear. If there is no mention of a pause, markets would interpret it as madly hawkish. There is a somewhat noisy minority still expecting another 25 bp in June. The Fed can pause now and change its mind later, after it sees how sticky prices look at the next releases. We get the April CPI from the Bureau of Labor Statistics next Wednesday (May 10) with PPI the following day. The BLS has a nice calendar, by the way. The Fed supposedly looks only at it’s the PCE and core PCE version, but knows perfectly well that the headline CPI from the BLS is the newspaper headline number.

Ahead of the Fed, we are seeing the bond market back in favor with the 10-year yield retreating from a happier Monday and the 2-year back below 4.0%. Ahead of the ECB policy meeting tomorrow, the Bund also fell back fairly hard. Current thinking about the ECB is a matching 25 bp at least with some betting on 50 bp.

You’d think there would be more betting on 50 bp considering yesterday’s inflation data–headline inflation higher in April over March and core CPI down only a measly 0.1% to 5.6%. We get the eurozone final PMI tomorrow morning ahead of the policy meeting outcome. Meanwhile, unemployment has not been affected by rate hikes thus far. The eurozone unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in March from 6.6-6.7% for many months. Everyone is happy that energy costs didn’t drive Europe into recession and it would be churlish to wish for rising unemployment, but these readings do not point to a central bank on the verge of a pause, as in the US. Meanwhile, note that Sweden already hiked (50 bp) and Norway looks like it’s next (25 bp).

Bottom line for the ECB–it seems deeply improbable the central bank can or should do only 25 bp tomorrow and announce a pause, not with so little effectiveness thus far on inflation.

Forecast: The dollar changed horses in midstream yesterday and is back on the defensive today, influenced by the regional bank story as much as anything, with the default crisis folded in. It’s the professional asset managers running the table, with the extreme bearishness as shown in the BoA investment manager survey and others polls. We want bonds! This runs contrary to the expectation of Fed announcement of a pause, let alone the futures showing a cut before year-end, and must be based on a high probability of recession. This is horribly confusing, to be sure. But as the note/bond yields rule, the dollar is on the backfoot again. The savvy trader gets out now and stays out until the dust settles.

