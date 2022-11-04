The Federal Reserve surprised no one on Wednesday when they announced a rate hike of 75 basis points. This gives the key Fed Funds interest rate an upper level of 4.0%, its highest level since the end of 2007. Back then, the Fed was rushing to loosen monetary policy as cracks appeared in the financial system, leading to the worldwide banking meltdown and the Great Financial Crisis. At that time, the Fed was in the process of cutting rates from a high of 5.25% - a level that had persisted for over a year. Following the latest Fed decision, many will be wondering if we’ll be revisiting those highs. Or maybe getting back to 6.50%, where rates were at the beginning of the century.

Wrongfooted

But back to the Fed’s November meeting. Following the rate announcement, risk assets initially rallied. The 75 basis-point hike was completely priced in. In addition, there were some dovish comments in the accompanying statement. For instance, Fed members said that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) would consider the cumulative effects of rate hikes. Given that rates have now risen to 4.0% from under 0.25% in just 8 months, that implied that smaller rate hikes, or even a pause, could now be expected. This view was reinforced by the FOMC stating that rate hikes act with a lag, and that they would be taking economic and financial developments into account. Again, with most market participants expecting an economic slowdown, and with unemployment near record pre-pandemic lows, it seems reasonable to expect weaker economic data in the future, giving the Fed reason to temper their aggressive monetary tightening. The S&P 500 rallied, coming close to breaking back above 3,900.

Powell’s press conference

Unfortunately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to be out of kilter with other FOMC members. Certainly, his replies to questions from the press were undoubtedly hawkish. He emphasised that: “We (the Fed) still have some ways to go, and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected.” Markets are now pricing in a terminal rate above 5.00%. He said that it was: “very premature” to think about a pause in the tightening cycle, even when market participants talk about interest rate rises acting with a lag. But he also said that the pace of rate hikes could slow as early as the December meeting.

Change in tone?

Despite Jerome Powell ruining everyone’s party, there was very little change in the forecasts over the likely rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting. It’s still pretty much a 50:50 split between another 75 basis points, and 50. So, as far as real money is concerned, as measured by the CME’s FedWatch Tool, there’s a decent chance the US central bank could be set to announce a rate hike under 75 basis points in December. This is consistent with Powell’s comments as above. Add in the Fed’s acknowledgement that rate hikes act with a lag, and that the Fed is also reducing its balance sheet, then the stock market bulls will be praying for data indicating that inflation has peaked.

Getting overly optimistic

Not for the first time, investors were getting ahead of themselves trying to second-guess the Fed. Sure, they got the 75 basis-point increase bang on. But that’s always the easy part. They were expecting more dovishness from the central bank, and particularly from its head, Jerome Powell. They didn’t get it and risk assets took a tumble. The S&P 500 broke back down through significant support around 3,800-3,820. The bulls need to recapture this level to have any chance of snatching back the initiative. But going into the year-end, the big question investors will be asking is no longer: ‘Have we seen the bottom?’, but rather: ‘Have we seen the top?’