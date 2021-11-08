Markets
Last week’s heavy correction/short covering on core bond markets continued into the closing bell. The Bank of England’s deception put off most hasty (G4) policy normalization bets while Fed Chair Powell (and BoE governor Bailey for that matter) tried to guide the focus from stubbornly high inflation to room for progress on the labour market. Decent to strong October payrolls failed to pick up that role of lightening rod. A spike lower in US Treasuries soon met with fresh core bond buying. US Treasuries in a daily perspective did underperform vs German Bunds and UK Gilts. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields dropping 2.3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield fell below the neckline (1.51%) of an head-and-shoulders formation with targets at 1.41%, 1.39% and 1.32%. The German yield curve moved in similar fashion with yields declining by 1.9 bps (2-yr) to 9.2 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield already on Thursday dropped through the neckline of a triple top formation with final target at -0.32%. UK Gilt yields lost 7.9 bps (2-yr) to 12.7 bps (30-yr). The sharp repositioning at the front end is striking as investors discounted a BoE rate hike. We assume that the pace of the core bond gains will at least slow this week. Attention in first instance shifts to the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation. Tonight’s 3-yr Note sale will be followed by 10-yr Note and 30-yr Bond sales tomorrow and on Wednesday. The outcome will be telling for investor appetite at current market levels and given current inflation dynamics. Additionally, US Congress on Friday finally approved the Biden’s infrastructure bill (see below) which includes $550bn in new funding. It suggests that last week’s falling projected sales in the quarterly refunding announcement will be a one-off and potentially even reversed. This week’s second highlight is Wednesday’s October US CPI release. Consensus expects an increase from 5.4% Y/Y to 5.9% Y/Y, which would be the highest level since 1990. The market reaction will test Powell’s attempt to focus on the labour market as “temporary” inflation pressures should subside in spring next year. Speeches by a whole bunch of ECB and Fed governors serve as a wildcard in the holiday-thinned/reduced trading week. US markets are partially closed on Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day.
USD attempted to eke out gains following the payrolls report, but the trade weighted greenback (DXY) failed to take out resistance near 94.47/74, prompting some return action lower. EUR/USD set a minor new YTD low at 1.1514 with key support (1.1495/93) still luring. USD/JPY first support at 113.26 held despite JPY-positive yield moves. Sterling is still in the ropes following the BoE-debacle with focus now shifting to the EU-UK row on the Northern Ireland protocol. Irish ministers over the weekend stepped up trade rhetoric after the UK snubbed their proposals to break the deadlock. Both parties meet again on Friday. EUR/GBP could settle north of 0.86 in the run-up.
News headlines
The US House of Representatives approved the $1tn infrastructure bill. The bill was already approved in the Senate in August. The approval in the House got the support of 215 Democrats and 13 Republicans. The bill will now be sent for formal signing to President Biden to become law. The approval was possible after progressive democrats agreed to decouple the approval of the infrastructure bill from the vote on the larger social spending plan ($1.75tn Build Back Better social safety net). Moderate Democrats in the House issued a statement to their progressive colleagues that they would vote in favour of the ‘Build Back Better’ plan no later than November 15.
China posted a record monthly trade surplus of $84.54 bn in October. The record surplus was the result of higher than expected exports (+27.1% Y/Y) at $300.2bn. Imports rose a more modest 20.6 %. The strong external performance of the Chinese economy might to some extent counter a slowdown in domestic economic activity due to, amongst others, the real estate sector, electricity shortages and a less buoyant consumer demand linked to new corona outbreaks. The strong export performance also supported a further rise in China’s FX reserves ($3.22tn in October). The yuan this morning trades basically stable against the US dollar holding near USD/CNY 6.3974.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark
GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.