Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is very likely to say nothing new at Jackson Hole today.

It will be a long delivery however, and the preamble to the conclusion is likely to be very much about how inflation is a problem the whole world is facing. It’s causes, leaving out corporate profit margin fattening which generated the high earnings period coming out of Covid. Then how the ramifications rate hikes are being considered.

The Chairman will likely highlight that the challenges of Covid are waning, but challenges in geo-politics and some lingering effects persist. Also, wages are making strong gains. He will want to display a caring note to the economic pain being created by Federal Reserve hikes, but again state he feels the economy can endure higher rates moving back toward neutral.

His conclusion will be clearly more rate hikes are necessary.

Markets are at the ready to reverse recent strength in the US dollar and downside in stocks? The dominant sentiment is likely this is a sell the rumour by the fact event. However, there are other forces gathering.

Bond yields are resuming a trend to much higher levels. The idea that bond yields had already peaked, toted by so many, is well and truly thrown out the window here. The Fed funds rate is going skyward and this will anchor yields to higher levels too.

Then, there is the challenge of an already clearly weakening US economy and the latest news on the day that property prices actually fell for the first time over the past month. The Black Knight private sector survey could well be the canary in the mine as far as the current US property bubble bursting is concerned.

Simultaneously weakening property and stock prices over the rest of this year would signal an enormous loss of wealth which would stop consumer activity in its tracks.

Regardless of the Chairman’s speech, or indeed interest rate settings, the US economy is in trouble and asset prices remain at elevated and vulnerable levels.