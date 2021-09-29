Global developments
Long-term US yields retreated about 2-3bps from highs. The risk sentiment has been soured by concerns over surging energy prices and the slowdown in China. Reflation bets of the past few sessions were unwound as investors reconsidered the balance of risks. We could possibly be looking at the persistence of bad inflation (supply-driven inflation is considered bad while demand-driven inflation is considered good or growth-inducing). The prolonged period of bad inflation could erode the profitability of companies and dampen risk sentiment. Natural gas prices were extremely volatile. They were up 10% at one point but gave up gains entirely during the New York session. Crude prices too retreated from highs. Sterling was the worst performer in the trade as concerns over surging energy prices pushed real rates lower. The down-move was exacerbated as crucial technical support of 1.3610 was broken.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty was under pressure through the session but managed to recover from lows to end with a cut of 0.6%. Nasdaq fell 2.8% overnight while the S&P lost 2%. Asian equities too are trading in the red.
Bonds
The yield on the 10y benchmark ended at 6.23%. 3y and 5y OIS were mostly unchanged. The cut-off for the 7 days Reverse repo came in at 3.99% while the weighted average rate was 3.61%. The RBI clearly seems to be indicating that the overnight rates are poised to move higher. The signaling through higher cutoffs would make the transition towards the removal of accommodation smoother. We expect the Reverse repo to be hiked to 3.65% in the coming policy. The focus will be on the T-bill auction today.
USD/INR
USD/INR broke through the 73.95 resistance resulting in stops being triggered. Weakness in domestic equities on poor global risk sentiment, mounting inflation worries, and higher US treasury yields led to the move.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
