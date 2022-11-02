Jay Powell will probably hammer the dovish hopes, and the latest risk rally when he speaks following the FOMC decision today.

In preparation for an unpleasantly hawkish Fed statement today, the US 3-month yield spiked above the 4.20% mark, the level it was normally supposed to be in 18 months, the 2-year yield returned above the 4.50% mark, the US dollar index advanced and the US equities sold off, as yields jumped.

The ADP report is due a couple of hours before the Fed decision, and is expected to have eased below 200’000 in October. Any positive surprise will likely further boost the Fed hawks, and dampen the mood in risk assets.

In China, stocks extend gains on an unverified social media post that China will end its Covid measures. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said he was unaware of the plan. Disneyland in Shanghai was shut with people in it, after a Covid case was found in the park… I wouldn’t cry victory just yet! I

n Britain, the first day of bond selling from the Bank of England was a success. The BoE sold 1$750 million worth of bonds, demand exceeded offer, gilt yields pulled lower and sterling was steady.

Airbnb fell 5% post-market on disappointing Q4 outlook, Sony jumped near 10% in NY as softer yen helped boosting sales, BP announced the second biggest quarterly results, while Abiomed jumped 50% after Johnson & Johnson announced to buy the company.