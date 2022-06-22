US equity markets kicked off the short trading week with a bang. But gains may not last as the Jerome Powell’s semiannual testimony could turn the market mood sour again as the Fed Chief is expected to reiterate his strong commitment to fighting inflation even if it means slower economy and a softer jobs market.

The calm reins in the FX markets, with the dollar index pushing higher this morning, as the markets prepare for some hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell today.

Gold is down for the fourth day, and Bitcoin struggles to extend gains into $22K mark.

Crude oil fell to $106 per barrel this morning, as iShares Diversified Commodity index broke the 50-DMA significantly for the first time this year. Energy and commodities’ effectiveness in hedging the rising inflation may be easing, as a global recession would hit demand, and let the energy sector retrace a part of last year’s rally.