No change here. Fed still expected to hike by 75 points for another 2-3 meetings. Eventual Fed Funds Rates of 4.5%, 5.5% are on the cards.
While so many have been so busy determining what the next rate hike will be, or when the Fed will pause or reverse, we simply maintain our forecast of single minded determination to bring inflation back to the Fed’s target area around 2% to 3%.
That necessitates rates being a lot higher. Not, a little higher. And there has never been any doubt that some economic slowing and ‘pain’, is well within the Fed’s briefing in achieving their inflation goal.
US mortgage rates just hit their highest level in 14 years, and we all know what happened after the last widespread property investment wave and rates reached these levels. The GFC happened without high energy and food prices, or an entrenched upward wages/prices spiral.
If, as I have been warning for over a year, we get a property price turnaround on top of all the other economic woes, and a falling stock market too, then recession, can turn into depression in 2023.
The tragic error of the Fed, after missing the inflation boat altogether, is now to be hiking too late, too aggressively, and without recognising the true fragility of the underlying economy right now.
This will all go down in the history books, as one of the poorest managed by central bankers economic crisis periods of all time.
Usually, it is workers who pay the highest price, loss of earnings and superannuation, but this time the rich are badly exposed too. Perhaps more so than at any other time in history.
All investors should be aware of their cumulative exposures to economic slowing, falling equity markets, and the potential for serious property market corrections that may not turn around for several years.
I am an optimist. I see plenty of opportunity to play good defence and enhance one’s relative net-worth during this period.
It is just unlikely to be achieved by head in the sand markets always go up philosophies.
