US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.720.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Down at 68.25.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 163.05.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Higher and trading at 4508.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1818.20. Gold is 13 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange which is Lower.

Possible thallenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of multicharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/27/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/27/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Friday morning. The markets however moved to the Upside after Chairman Powell's comments. The Dow gained 243 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

It seemed as thought he whole world held it's breath on Friday waiting for Chairman Powell's comments. He made it clear that the Federal Reserve will start to taper it's bond buying strategy later this year. He also made it very clear that this had nothing to do with the FFR (Federal Funds Rate) otherwise known as the Overnight Rate which is what banks and lending institutions use as a base to determine interest rates. This is the rate that the Fed charges banks to borrow money, of course the banks will charge a higher rate of interest to the ultimate consumer and thereby profit from the transaction. The markets apparently liked this message as no one wants higher interest rates.