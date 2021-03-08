Outlook

The calendar includes a potpourri of data this week, with three things uppermost–"US CPI on Wednesday, central bank meetings in Canada (Wed) and the eurozone (Thurs), and a flood of UK data on Friday (monthly GDP, industrial production, and trade).

Before plunging into the US bond market, it’s noteworthy that BoE Gov Bailey said the risks of inflation are “increasingly two-sided.” The FT reports “The central bank is not about to raise interest rates in response to a rapid recovery, Andrew Bailey stressed, and would need to see ‘clear evidence’ that inflation would be sustainable at the 2 per cent target before it moved. But he highlighted that the BoE was undertaking work on the preparations for negative interest rates if the recovery disappoints and on how best to tighten policy if rapid spending growth in a recovery raises inflationary pressures.”

“In the past month, financial market expectations of future inflation and interest rates have risen sharply on the back of a vaccine-fuelled improvement in the economic outlook. Government borrowing costs were largely unmoved after Bailey’s speech, rising 0.01 percentage points to 0.77 per cent for 10-year debt. These interest rates have risen by more than 50 per cent over the past month as investors expect a more rapid recovery and begin to worry about inflation eroding the value of their investments.” This is a puzzling development. We have the US notes and bonds rising disproportionately while the central bank dismisses inflation fears, while in the UK, the central bank admits it is worried about inflation risk but the bond market dismisses it. There might be some kind of psychological game going on in the UK, along the lines of telling a teenager he can’t do something while knowing full well that’s exactly what he will run right out and do.

Everyone spent his weekend ruminating about the US bond market. Let’s start with the acknowledgement that traders are headline-dependent. On Friday, a seemingly favorable payrolls report is favorable only because it’s better than the month before; in reality, the jobs created or restored are mostly lousy jobs at minimum wage. Women and people of color are still at the bottom of a very big heap–"9.5-10 million unemployed, and that’s just counting eligibility the way the government defines it. The real number is, of course, much higher. To see inflation lurking in the payrolls data is not realistic.

To see inflation lurking on the Biden $1.9 trillion recovery bill is also not realistic. Remember that the last time, some 30-40% used their checks to pay down debt and to play in the stock market. Even if there is a burst of inflation in April-June, both TreasSec Yellen and Fed chief Powell expect it to be short-lived. The inflation vigilantes are making it up out of whole cloth, and their crybaby demands for the Fed to bring long rates down are motivated by their positions, now losing money hand over fist. WolfStreet notes that “Since the low point in the 10-year yield last August, the share price of the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT] has dropped by 19%.”

What’s important is the relative smoothness of rate changes, i.e., orderly vs. disorderly. Powell states the Fed is keen-eyed about anything that looks disorderly and will step in if they see it. This is throwing down the gauntlet to the various market sectors from the money market to the long bond guys. As we noted last week, we don’t know what number would trigger official attention–"1.75%? 2.50%? The Fed already watched the move from 0.508% on Aug 4 by over 1% to last week close at 1.55%. If a 7-month rise by 1% is not worrisome, does that mean we could get 2.5% by mid-Oct without the Fed bursting a blood vessel?

We get US CPI this week, likely a rise and told-you-so moment for the bond guys, even though it’s for Feb, a terrible weather month that should have damped down activity and some special factors like the giant build-up at ports that creates some shortages. Headline inflation may go to 1.7% from 1.5%, but core inflation was 1.4% in Jan and forecast at the same 1.4% for Feb by consensus and by TradingEconomics.com. Nothing to see here.

TradingEconomics also gives us the NY Fed one-year forward inflation expectation due later today, forecasting it at 3%--the same as last May. See the chart. On the side, the Atlanta Fed also reports that business inflation expectations are steady in Feb at 2.2%, using average unit costs as the benchmark. This is less than last May.

Then there is the longer-term comparison provided by Gittler at BDSwiss in this dandy 10-year chart.

Bottom line, inflation is not widely expected and if we get some it’s not likely fatal. If this starts to sink in and get a grip, longer yields “should” fade back a bit, if not (of course) all the way. Does that take the dollar with it? Note also that a whole lot of other countries are getting a yield bump, too. See the table from TradingEconomics.com. Switzerland gets no change, and China, Brazil and Japan see falling yields. Everyone else has the bump, including the biggest one, Mexico.

Let’s say these yield gains are held in the other countries while the US sees a retraction–"does the dollar retreat? Probably not, for two reasons: first, the bond boys are not giving up. They will come back repeatedly. Secondly, whether the rise in yields is attributed to fictious inflation or actual robust growth–"remember those forecasts of 6-8% before year-end–"yields “should” be higher to reflect that growth alone, with or without inflation.

In theory, you need real (after-inflation) yields to get a decent currency forecast out of relative yields and for some reason we have never understood, nobody ever displays such a chart, which may imply that it’s not a very good analytical tool because of the power of so many other factors. Actually, it stopped working in the 1990’s, as far as we can tell.

The textbook explanation of the longer end of the yield curve incorporating the risk premium for inflation is not the whole story–"the risk premium also reflects–"risk. That means the risk of price volatility, the risk of unexpected events from the minor all the way to war, and political/geopolitical risk. In that last category we could include some known unknowns, like China’s policy on rare earths and using the dollar as a reserve currency. While the departure of the former president removes a great deal of uncertainty, normal uncertainties like these remain. And we can argue that they suffice to keep the long end yields on a higher trajectory–"which Yellen and Powell can justifiably name as “normal under the circs” and appropriate for the recovery. Unless the bond market gets frustrated at being neglected and ignored, and goes bonkers.

A deeper dive into the inflation question is provided by Harvard Econ Prof Kenneth Rogoff in the Project Syndicate newsletter. He writes that years and years of low inflation “are firmly embedded in the public psyche. All this implies that even with rapid economic normalization, pent-up demand and large fiscal stimulus will not trigger an immediate spike in inflation. But if politicians undermine central-bank independence and prevent a timely normalization of policy interest rates, even deeply ingrained low-inflation expectations could fray.”

This would be worsened by skepticism about globalization that ends up reducing trade and thus removing an escape valve for inflation. Being able to import from low-cost countries (meaning China) has been a boon for inflation. “… central banks’ disinflation efforts from 1980 until the 2008 financial crisis benefited enormously from the hyper-globalization taking place during this period. Trade with China and other developing countries, combined with technological advances, relentlessly drove down the prices of many consumer goods.” Central banks don’t like to admit it, but they got a tailwind from globalization. If and when low-cost countries lose that advantage, the “longer-term inflation risks are skewed much more to the upside than markets or policymakers seem to realize.”

We usually think any backlash against global trade is fruitless and far off, but then there’s Australia saying it understands completely about Italy holding back vaccines and maybe it needs its own vaccine manufacturing capability. This is a form of “economic nationalism,” exactly like the US making its own masks and other PPE.

Summing up the factors on both sides of the debate, the pro’s for rising rates and a rising dollar are starting to outweigh the con’s that would dampen the rally. We are not really surprised–"markets are amazingly capable of ignoring data and reality once they get the bit in their teeth. This time they are getting the spur of the recovery bill getting passed this week and checks mailed out next week. The rise in vaccinations is a positive, too–"2.9 million on Friday. This shows up the relative incompetence of the Trump gang, if anyone is noticing. Then there are geopolitical problems, like the US making the Saudis a “pariah” state, China holding its Party summit and shouting “no compromises ever,” and rising discontent in places like Turkey, Brazil and Russia.

So, we are suddenly in a new world in which risk of a non-Trumpian variety is driving yields and currencies. Abatement will come but be short-lived. Dollar short-covering will resume.

Politics: We hardly ever follow Swiss politics because they are hardly ever reported in the English-language press unless they are dramatic–"universal state-provided income, for example–"but today Reuters reports a “burqa-ban.” The “far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.” France did something similar a few years ago, and then got the Charlie Hebdo incident. Western dislike of Islam takes the form of disliking the head coverings (which are not even in the Koran, by the way). Hard as it is to admit, the US has the same prejudice, which is a key reason behind Trump popularity.

