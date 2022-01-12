US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.645.
Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 81.48.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 155.30.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4709.00.
Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1817.00. Gold is 16 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Fed Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/11/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/11/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as we felt the markets were due for a change and they didn't disappoint. The Dow gained 183 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So, Jerome Powell testified before a Congressional Committee yesterday and it seemed as though everyone congratulated him on another term as the Fed Chair. One thing that caught my attention watching was Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana complaining to Chairman Powell about the rate of spending by posting a graph of spending in the US over the decades. There were some points where Chairman Powell just nodded and agreed with the Senator, but someone needs to point out to this "smart" senator that as enterprises grow, they spend more money. This is true of private enterprise or dare we say the US government. We are never going to go back to the spending of the 1950's or 60's as our GDP has grown dramatically. Even Chair Powell tried to tame down this rhetoric by proclaiming that spending must be associated with the circumstances of the times (aka a pandemic). Today the Vice-Chairperson, Lael Brainard speaks.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
