Global developments
Fed Chair Powell in a speech yesterday said the Fed was prepared to hike rates by 50bps if required at the next policy meeting. Europe is deliberating whether to ban Russian oil imports, just like the US has done. While imports from Russia account for about 3% of total imports in the case of the US, for Europe it accounts for about 25%.
Price action across assets
Crude prices have risen another 7% since the close of OTC trading in India yesterday as Europe debated banning Russian crude imports. US treasury yields surged 15-20bps across the curve on Fed Chair Powell's statement. The Dollar is stronger across the board. The Euro is threatening to break 1.10 again. The Yen weakened post the 120 mark against the Dollar. Commodity currencies are however outperforming. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. The S&P500 ended flat. Asian equities are trading with modest gains.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty lost about 1% yesterday and ended at 17117. We are likely to see a 16800-17600 range over the coming few sessions.
Bonds and rates
While the yield on the benchmark 10y ended flat at 6.78%, OIS climbed about 5-6bps across the curve with 3y ending at 5.44% and 5y at 5.91%.
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened yesterday to end at 76.12. We expect it to trade a 76.25-76.60 range intraday. The rupee is likely to remain under pressure on higher crude prices. Markets are making a distinction between commodity importing countries and commodity-exporting countries. The rupee is bearing the brunt of such relative value trades. 1y forward yield ended flat at 3.90% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended at 5.98%.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation, we suggest keeping stoploss of 75.80 till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
