Global developments
The Fed policy was along expected lines. The policy statement said that if the progress of economic recovery continued as expected, moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted. Fed Chair Powell hinted that a reasonably good September Jobs report could mean tapering could start from November. He also added that as long as recovery remained on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded by the middle of next year would be appropriate. Median dots in the dot plot too moved higher. Compared to July, 2 more Fed members believed lift-off would be appropriate in 2022. The median dot for 2024 stood at 1.75%
The Dollar oscillated between weakness post the policy statement to strength during the press conference. The risk sentiment however continued to remain upbeat. US treasury yields too were mostly steady with the yield on 10y hovering around 1.30%.
We continue to maintain that tapering is unlikely to be non-disruptive for financial markets. It would be done in a calibrated manner and communicated well so as to avoid any negative surprises.
The Focus today will be on the BoE policy decision. BoE may decide to trim asset purchases too given the economic recovery. 1.3610 is an extremely crucial support for the Pound.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty ended flat at 17546 yesterday. US equities ended the sessions with gains of around 1%. Shanghai Composite and HangSeng too are trading in the Green with gains of 0.5% and 1% respectively. Dow futures are up 0.3%
Bonds
Bond rally took a bit of breather with the yield on 10y benchmark ending the session 2bps higher at 6.14%. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 4.67% and 5.15% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee was under pressure yesterday on Dollar outflow related to a stake sale. USD/INR traded a 73.65-73.93 range yesterday. 3m ATMF vols ended around 4.62% while 1y forward yield ended flat at 4.40%. Asian currencies are trading weaker against the USD.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
