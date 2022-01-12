Market movers today
Today's key release is the US CPI data for December, where CPI headline inflation is likely to reach 7.0% y/y (CPI core inflation will likely exceed 5.0%). Underlying price increases have been higher than estimated for many months now so risks seem skewed to the upside. High inflation and a tight labour market with no significant rebound in labour force participation put the Fed under pressure to hike more and we are reviewing our Fed call as a result.
This morning, Norwegian GDP data for November are due out, but the figures are of a bit outdated after the omicron wave started in December.
Euro area industrial production data are due out 11:00 CET.
Tonight, the Fed's Beige Book is due. It is not a big market mover but sometimes the report includes interesting things on the underlying price pressure and labour market developments.
The 60 second overview
Risk appetite recovers: Equities and commodities recovered yesterday on the back of some calm being restored in bond markets where US yields moved lower. The rise in oil prices to just below USD84 per barrel brings them close to the recent highs from mid-October.
Powell soothes markets: Fed governor Jerome Powell reassured lawmakers and investors that the Fed would be able to bring inflation down and do it without bringing much damage to the economy. Powell did not comment on the timing of the first rate hike but confirmed that the Fed will start winding down their balance sheet; hence quantitative tightening (QT). He did not give any hints about the timing of that either, though.
Chinese inflation declines: Chinese PPI inflation dropped more than expected from 12.3% in November to 10.3% in December (consensus 11.3%). The m/m change dropped to -1.2% m/m, the biggest decline since April 2020 just after the outbreak of Covid. CPI inflation also moved lower from 2.3% y/y to 1.5% y/y. It is clear Chinese PPI inflation pressure is easing on the back of lower commodity price inflation and it likely forestalls a similar development in US and Europe over the coming 3-6 months.
Equities: Tuesday finally brought some rebound, with European and US markets all higher. Battered growth stocks rebounded, with tech and consumer discretionary in the lead. Interestingly however, the real estate sector continued to lag, despite being one of the most sold sectors the last week. Defensives and value (that has fared relatively well YTD) lagged. S&P gradually improved over the session up 0.9%, Nasdaq bounced 1.4%, Dow 0.5% and Russell 1.1%. Asian markets are following the rebound trail this morning, with Hang Seng and Kospi both bouncing 2%. Likewise, US futures point slightly higher.
FI: The main event today is the US inflation data for December, where the headline inflation is expected to reach 7% y/y and core-inflation 5.4% y/y. However, the core-inflation is expected to decline from 0.8% m/m to 0.4% m/m. Still, a lower m/m number should not change much on the pricing of the Federal Reserve as they need more than one number to change their view on QT and rate hikes.
FX: USD weakened against most of the G10 currency sphere yesterday, where Scandies and commodity currencies came out on top. EUR/NOK fell below the 10.00 level and EUR/SEK dropped to around 10.28.
Credit: Credit markets were more constructive yesterday in spite of heavy primary activity. iTraxx Main tightened 0.9bp to 50.7bp while Xover tightened 6.1bp to 250.8bp.
Nordic macro
Today brings Norwegian GDP data for November, were we expect mainland growth recovered to 0.5% m/m after being pulled down for technical reasons in October. Figures are of course a bit outdated after the omicron wave started in December, so market reaction should be limited.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold: Will US inflation boost further to $1,835? Premium
Gold price outperformed on Tuesday and rose to its highest levels in four days at $1,823, in an extension of the recovery from three-week lows of $1,783. The main catalyst behind gold’s upsurge, undoubtedly remained the US dollar’s weakness.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price may be at the beginning of a move that could see it lead the broader cryptocurrency market on a fantastic rally over the next six months. Having spent most of the last quarter of 2021 in a downtrend, Cardano is poised for some monumental gains.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
American expectations for inflation have doubled this year and still they cannot catch up with reality. The US economy is set to deliver another year of soaring prices in 2022 as it closes out a 40-year record in December.