US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 96.400.

Energies: Jan '22 Crude is Down at 75.79.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 160.06.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 13 ticks Lower and trading at 4677.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1797.30. Gold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Lower and the other half Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias but the Dow withstanding the other indices dropped. The Dow gained 17 points but the other indices lost ground. So the markets ended Mixed or Neutral. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we heard pre market that President Biden was going to reappoint Jerome Powell as the Chair for the FOMC. This is actually a very wise decision as Powell doesn't appear to be an interest rate hawk and right now this economy doesn't need a hawk, it needs a dove. Will Powell raise rates eventually? He has proven that he can and will if he thinks the need arises. Before the pandemic hit (if we can remember that far back) rates were rising as the economy was booming. Once the pandemic hit all that changed and we are still struggling to get it right. Now one would think that this news would cause the markets to rise but that didn't happen yesterday. The Dow rose 17 points but the other indices lost ground. Will this change today? Only time will tell.....