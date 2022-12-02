This week was all about the Fed and the latest incoming US data. On Wednesday Powell addressed markets and signposted a slower path of interest rates ahead. This sent the dollar lower, stocks higher, and supported precious metals. On Thursday the latest US CORE PCE print showed a mixed inflationary picture which slowed the move. Chinese stocks were buoyed in the first half of the week on hopes that China would pivot away from its Covid-Zero policy and could gain on further positive re-opening moves.
Other key events from the past week
-
China: Covid pivot hope, Nov 28: China’s stocks enjoyed a firm bounce this week as optimism grows about a pivot away from China’s Covid-Zero policy. If this sentiment is combined with good data watch out for a potential sharp upside
-
S&P500: Powell speaks!, Nov 30: The hotly awaited speech from Powell did not disappoint markets. Powell sent stocks and gold higher by signaling a slowdown in the pace of interest rates ahead, but was the message really ‘new’?
-
USD: US Core PCE, Nov 24: Inflation in the US is showing signs of staying high. The Core PCE price index was revised higher for September to 5.2% and the Price Index was too to 6.3%. Too soon to say Inflation has peaked just yet.
Key events for the coming week
-
China 50: China PMI’s, Dec 05: The China 50 pulled sharply away from 1200 on optimism around a pivot from China over its Covid-Zero policy. Any signs of a pick-up in China’s economy could boost the China 50 further next week unless the move is overdone now.
-
Stronger seasonals approach for copper: Platinum’s seasonals are stunning around this time of the year.
-
CAD: Interest Rate decision, Dec 07: Will the BoC shows more willingness to start thinking about slowing the path of interest rates like it did in October’s meeting? USDCAD is worth watching closely in case it does.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.