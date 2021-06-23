Global developments
US yields are lower by 3-4bps at the longer end and much of the fall has been driven by a fall in real rates and not inflation expectations. Dovish comments from Powell have brought about this move in real rates. Powell said that recent high inflation did not indicate a broadly tight economy. The risk sentiment is therefore holding up well. The Dollar has weakened, particularly against high Beta commodity currencies, Euro and Sterling.
Equities
The Nifty opened higher but gave up gains, falling 120pts from day high to end at 15772. The breadth was in favour of advances. US equities have done well overnight. Asian equities too are trading in the green.
Bonds
Bonds were steady with the yield on benchmark 2030 security ending at 6.02%. 10y SDL cut-offs were around 6.83%. Paying pressure in rates continues with 3y and 5y 4.75% and 5.31% respectively
USD/INR
Break of 74.30 towards the end of the OTC session triggered stop losses. The level had been resisted multiple times in the last couple of sessions. There does not seem to be any panic in offshore at this stage. Offshore-Onshore 1m spread has not spiked. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 73.80-74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears aim for 1.1900 retest with eyes on PMI data
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900, snapping a two-day uptrend heading into European session. The US dollar recovery weighs on the major ahead of the key Eurozone and US PMIs. Speeches from the ECB and the Fed policymakers will be closely followed.
GBP/USD remains stuck around multi-month high ahead of UK PMI data
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3900, as the upside appears capped near the 1.3950 level. The US dollar’s rebound from the early dip exerts pressure on the pair. Sterling remains grounded on positive vibes from Brexit chaos. PMI data eyed.
Gold recaptures $1780 amid cautious market mood
Gold price is posting small gains so far this Wednesday, looking to recover ground above the $1780 level. Gold price ignores the rebound in the US dollar across the board and draws support from the weakness in the Treasury yields.
Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off
XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level. XRP price crashed roughly 40% breaking through the May 23 swing low at $0.703.
AAPL continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.