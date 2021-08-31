Stock markets are making small losses on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains to trade slightly in the red with US futures also seeing marginal losses.

Equities earlier appeared to still be riding the Powell wave in the absence of much else so late in the summer. But that appears to have faded throughout the morning in Europe. Things should pick up again going into the Fed meeting in a few weeks and the coming days does have a lot of data on offer. But the start of this week is lacking a little, especially when combined with the UK bank holiday on Monday.

The Chinese PMIs overnight didn't appear to have undone any of Powell's work, despite the non-manufacturing number worryingly slipping to 47.5 - well into contraction territory. This is the lowest reading, and first below 50, since February last year. Of course, targeted lockdowns and restrictions to contain the Covid delta outbreak are behind the slowdown, which has since been brought under control once more.

So perhaps it's no surprise that markets have overlooked the blip in the data, although there are some underlying trends that could weigh going into the end of the year that are harder to ignore. Supply chain bottlenecks, higher prices and lower demand is a real challenge for China and others as numerous countries contend with their own delta surges.

Oil pares gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices are off 1% on Tuesday, weighed down by the Chinese PMIs even as broader risk appetite remains positive. China is the world's largest crude importer so the weaker surveys are naturally a drag, especially given the broader growth concerns beyond the, now contained, outbreak.

It's also worth noting that WTI prices rebounded more than 12% in the week to yesterday and came within a whisker of $70 before pulling back, so there's probably an element of profit-taking to the move. Particularly when you consider that some of the gains were attributed to Tropical Storm Ida last week and operations are already being restored.

Next up is the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday, with traders looking for any indication that the group is going to alter the pace of tapering cuts. It would be a surprise if they do anything at the moment, despite pressure from the White House, given current price levels, demand and uncertain outlook.

Does gold's rally have legs?

Gold was one of the winners from Powell's dovish comments on Friday, seizing on lower yields and a weaker dollar to break back above $1,800 and hold comfortably above before paring gains on Monday. It's started today on the front foot once more but remains a little below $1,833, the next big test for the yellow metal.

A break beyond this level would take gold back above its July highs where it failed repeatedly last month and could generate some real bullish momentum. This would come despite the Fed still planning to taper this year because of Powell's insistence on the lack of a link between tapering and rates.

Whether that means the gold rally is sustainable is another thing. Tapering may not mean rate hikes will follow soon after but they won't be too far away. The economic recovery in the US may slow in the coming months as a result of the delta strain but it's still very much on the right track. That may limit gold's upside over the medium term.

Another correction warning?

Bitcoin struggled around $50,000 once more over the weekend and, crucially, failed to reach the highs it did a week earlier. There have been many signs recently that the cryptocurrency is preparing for a correction, with the technicals all seem to be pointing the same way.

Rallies fading quicker, momentum indicators displaying divergences, a failed new high being a few. Don't get me wrong, none of this means its best days are behind it and that we've seen the top, but perhaps that a decent correction could follow. A move below $46,000 could see that accelerate with the key area then becoming $40,000-41,000.