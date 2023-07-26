Share:

Outlook: Today the important news is the Fed decision at 2 pm. A majority of analysts and traders expect a 25 bp hike to 5.25-5.5%, which is the highest since 2001. We don’t get written forward guidance but we do get comments from Fed chef Powell, who is most likely to say the Fed needs more evidence inflation is headed for 2% before the cycle is ended. He must insert the weaselly “data dependence” and while we think he must mean publicly available data, there is the tiniest of possibilities he means data only the Fed has (like the newest PCE inflation that the rest of us don’t get until Friday).

Yesterday, as the Fed decision loomed ever closer, the FX market went a little mad and we had gyrating prices in most of the majors and by large amounts. After a dip in keeping with the trend, most of them reversed to the upside. This is strange on the day before a Fed rate hike, especially when sentiment was imagined to be shifting to the idea this is not the last rate hike. We expect expectations of forthcoming hikes to be currency-favorable.

But the “last rate hike” concept still rules. Reuters writes this is “possibly a last move in its aggressive battle to tame inflation” and calls it the “endgame.” To demonstrate the conflict in the public space, the Bloomberg headline is “Powell Has Stopped Handing Gifts to Wall Street on Fed Day.” The story has to do with algo traders taking advantage of the half-hour press conference to buy at the beginning and sell at the end, since the outcome was already known--the Fed was hiking. But now that scenario has shifted to “this is the end,” even if that’s mostly wishful thinking.

Today the WSJ has a front page sub-head saying “Economic growth has likely been too strong for central bank officials to validate investors’ expectation that this will be the last rate hike.” We put it this way yesterday: The Fed starts its 2-day policy meeting today with a rising number of analysts saying “Gee, maybe it won’t be the last hike, after all.” Doubts are rising because the economy remains robust and some indicators point to inflation staying sticky. Note that today we get an update to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow for Q2, most recently at 2.4%

This has been the case all along and we say it’s irrelevant whether Mr. Powell focuses on growth or inflation today, as some say will be a clue. He is sure to tap dance around “data dependence” to everyone’s frustration. We do have nicely improving inflation data but the core PCE inflation, at 4.6% at the last reading, is expected to dip only to 4.2% when we get it on Friday (according to a Reuters poll). This would be the lowest since Sept 2021 but so what? It’s not 2%. In fact, it will be more than double the Fed’s 2% target.

The only possible bolthole for Mr. Powell is to say the Fed itself expects core PCE to fall in the future to the desired 2%-or to widen the target to 2.5-3%. As we wrote about before, several big-name economists say the 2% target is outdated and the Fed can easily raise it up a bit without doing the economy any harm. But the Fed thinks the market is fairly dumb and needs a lot of grooming and preparation before any such move, and we haven’t had that.

We don’t get any data updates or dot-plots from the Fed today but Powell can refer to non-public forecasting work by the Fed’s in-house economists. He could also point out that the original paper defining “inflation” for policy purposes says PCE deflator, not the core version. But everyone has been referring to core for so long without the Fed correcting it that core has become the benchmark.

Reuters points out that the usual 6 weeks between Fed meeting is extended to 8 weeks this time, giving the Fed more data than usual ahead of Sept. 19-20. The Fed will get an additional 2 months of data on inflation and jobs, plus two of the three reports on Q2 GDP. A pause in September is not out of the question.

One ray of light: the CME FedWatch tool shows that as of the Dec meeting, 30.6% of traders expect the Fed to have hiked one more time after today to 5.5-5.75%. It was a mere 12.3% a month ago. This means sentiment has shifted, at least a little. Still, the majority believe today’s hike will be the peak.

Forecast: Market sentiment persists in seeing today’s rate hike as the final in a long series and the “endgame.” It wavered a bit yesterday but then went back to “peak rate” hopes. We expect Powell to be as hawkish as before, but the market will still name the Fed dovish. There is the smallest of probabilities they are right, but this has been the message for so long they can’t give it up. We expect today to bring the same kind of spiky gyrations we had yesterday. It's more a pillow fight between buyers and sellers than a sword duel, but for the moment the sellers have more feathers. Longer run, by which we mean after Friday when we get the PCE information, the dollar “should” rise again and the current fall-back get ignominiously ended. But this is not something a reasonable person should bet on.

Fun Tidbit: The Economist reports that a YouGov poll finds that 57% of voters now believe that it was a mistake to leave the European Union. This is the highest share it happened in June 2016. Worse, another YouGov finding is that 51% would vote to rejoin the EU.

Notice who they blame for Brxeit having failed—the government. Specifically, the Tories. The Economist writes “There are several reasons why opinion has turned so decisively. Disillusion over unfulfilled promises made by Brexit campaigners in 2016 is another. The economy has not performed strongly since 2016 and the cost of living has shot up. The NHS, to which Brexiteers pledged more money, seems more troubled than ever. And net migration, which many leavers had promised would fall after Brexit, is running at record levels. It is little wonder that as many as one-fifth of those who voted to leave say they have now changed their minds.”

This doesn’t mean anyone thinks re-joining is in the cards. “Today Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is on average almost 20 points ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives in opinion polls, making it probable that the general election likely to be held next year will produce a change of government.” But Starmer wants to keep Brexit, just make it work better.

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. It is expected to come in at 4.2% this Friday. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time someone says “higher for longer” is a dead duck and we have reached “peak rates.” If the Fed is well and truly data-dependent, we have not reached “peak rates.” The only excuse for making the peak rate assumption is that at the Sept meeting, the Fed will identify the trend trajectory as headed for 2% and that justifies another pause. But it’s not The End until we see the whites of 2% eyes.

