Jerome Powell lays out plans to prioritise inflation over all other concerns, with risk-assets taking a hit as a result, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Powell comments highlight plan to maintain tightening pathway
“After initial resilience, we have seen markets head lower in the wake of a hawkish Jackson Hole appearance from Jerome Powell today. Powell’s decision to reiterate the central importance of combatting inflation over growth does highlight the willingness to maintain the upward trajectory for rates in the face of economic suffering. While markets have recently taken solace from the tick lower in inflation, today served to highlight the fact that we remain a long way from the position where rates can be brought under control once again. For investors, there is a risk that we could embark upon another period of weakness, with the buoyant earnings season fading into a distant memory.”
Consumer outlook in US and Germany diverge on energy concerns
“The role of inflation appears to be greatly influencing sentiment on either side of the Atlantic, with the collapse in Germany Gfk consumer climate (lowest on record) standing in stark contrast to the surprisingly robust Michigan consumer survey. With energy prices easing back in the US, there is some hope that things are being brought under control. However, German reliance upon Russian imports has meant that their consumers have faced some of the highest gas prices globally. Worryingly, German consumers appear to be cutting back on spending with a view to braving a difficult winter, with that contraction in spending expected to drive the country into a deep recession over the coming quarters.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0000 after Powell's speech
EUR/USD has erased a big portion of its daily gains and retreated below 1.0000 after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell reiterated that the Fed will watch the data before deciding on the size of the September rate hike.
GBP/USD in free-fall towards 1.1700
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced to a daily high of 1.1900 during the American session on Friday. The pair fell sharply during Powell's presser as Fed's chief unwound risk-aversion. The Fed won't hesitate on rate hikes, despite whatever harm that means to economic growth.
Gold plunges post-Powell's words and nears weekly lows
Gold has turned south after having advanced beyond $1,750 during the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day following Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole
Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.