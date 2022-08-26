Jerome Powell lays out plans to prioritise inflation over all other concerns, with risk-assets taking a hit as a result, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Powell comments highlight plan to maintain tightening pathway

“After initial resilience, we have seen markets head lower in the wake of a hawkish Jackson Hole appearance from Jerome Powell today. Powell’s decision to reiterate the central importance of combatting inflation over growth does highlight the willingness to maintain the upward trajectory for rates in the face of economic suffering. While markets have recently taken solace from the tick lower in inflation, today served to highlight the fact that we remain a long way from the position where rates can be brought under control once again. For investors, there is a risk that we could embark upon another period of weakness, with the buoyant earnings season fading into a distant memory.”

Consumer outlook in US and Germany diverge on energy concerns

“The role of inflation appears to be greatly influencing sentiment on either side of the Atlantic, with the collapse in Germany Gfk consumer climate (lowest on record) standing in stark contrast to the surprisingly robust Michigan consumer survey. With energy prices easing back in the US, there is some hope that things are being brought under control. However, German reliance upon Russian imports has meant that their consumers have faced some of the highest gas prices globally. Worryingly, German consumers appear to be cutting back on spending with a view to braving a difficult winter, with that contraction in spending expected to drive the country into a deep recession over the coming quarters.”

