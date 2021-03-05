Fears over rising yields and inflation continue to stifle markets, although the FTSE downside has been lessened by its pro-cyclical sectors.

FTSE downside lessened by energy and banking names.

Powell fails to rescue market, with rising yields an ongoing concern.

US jobs report could highlight the need for further stimulus.

European indices are reeling from Jerome Powell’s latest remarks, with the Fed chairman serving to heighten fears over rising inflation and Treasury yields. The value composition of UK markets does help alleviate some of that selling pressure, with pro-cyclical sectors such as banks and energy on the rise today. Rising yields provide an alternative for equities, with portfolio managers provided an alternate asset to allocate funds into as a means of hedging volatility. However, rising yields also heighten the cost of borrowing for businesses, tightening conditions for those same firms hoping to make up lost ground when the reopening starts. On the inflation front, Powell noted that the reopening process was more than likely going to bring higher prices, with the Fed required to act if we see inflation elevated to unwelcome levels. All-in-all, markets are going to have to deal with the fact that yields are going to rise over the course of the year, with stocks put under pressure as a result. Rising yields typically lessen the case for growth stocks, with traders instead shifting towards value names that have been hard-hit over the course of the past year. As such, while 2020 was the year that US markets were driven to record highs thanks to the role of just a handful of firms, the dampening effect of rising effects and supportive role of a reopening should see markets gain greater balance in the months ahead.

As we close out a week of volatility, we are expecting to see yet another bout of uncertainty hit markets as the US prepares to release their latest jobs report. Coming off the back of two worryingly low payrolls numbers, today provides the opportunity to show that the US economy is moving in the right direction as the recent PMI surveys would have you believe. However, the employment element of the services PMI, coupled with Wednesday's underwhelming ADP NFP figure do provide clues of the ongoing areas of weakness in this recovery story. From a stimulus perspective, another feeble payrolls figure could provide a fresh reminder of the need to push through the financial coronavirus package that continues to divide politicians across party lines.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 113 points lower, at 30,811.