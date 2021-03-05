Fears over rising yields and inflation continue to stifle markets, although the FTSE downside has been lessened by its pro-cyclical sectors.
-
FTSE downside lessened by energy and banking names.
-
Powell fails to rescue market, with rising yields an ongoing concern.
-
US jobs report could highlight the need for further stimulus.
European indices are reeling from Jerome Powell’s latest remarks, with the Fed chairman serving to heighten fears over rising inflation and Treasury yields. The value composition of UK markets does help alleviate some of that selling pressure, with pro-cyclical sectors such as banks and energy on the rise today. Rising yields provide an alternative for equities, with portfolio managers provided an alternate asset to allocate funds into as a means of hedging volatility. However, rising yields also heighten the cost of borrowing for businesses, tightening conditions for those same firms hoping to make up lost ground when the reopening starts. On the inflation front, Powell noted that the reopening process was more than likely going to bring higher prices, with the Fed required to act if we see inflation elevated to unwelcome levels. All-in-all, markets are going to have to deal with the fact that yields are going to rise over the course of the year, with stocks put under pressure as a result. Rising yields typically lessen the case for growth stocks, with traders instead shifting towards value names that have been hard-hit over the course of the past year. As such, while 2020 was the year that US markets were driven to record highs thanks to the role of just a handful of firms, the dampening effect of rising effects and supportive role of a reopening should see markets gain greater balance in the months ahead.
As we close out a week of volatility, we are expecting to see yet another bout of uncertainty hit markets as the US prepares to release their latest jobs report. Coming off the back of two worryingly low payrolls numbers, today provides the opportunity to show that the US economy is moving in the right direction as the recent PMI surveys would have you believe. However, the employment element of the services PMI, coupled with Wednesday's underwhelming ADP NFP figure do provide clues of the ongoing areas of weakness in this recovery story. From a stimulus perspective, another feeble payrolls figure could provide a fresh reminder of the need to push through the financial coronavirus package that continues to divide politicians across party lines.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 113 points lower, at 30,811.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.