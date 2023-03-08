Share:

Outlook: Powell did more than express collegiality to his board member colleagues–he embraced their hawkish views entirely. That includes the likelihood of 50 bp at the March 22 meeting and more 25 bp hikes going into the summer. Moreover, he was blunt and didn’t try to tap-dance around expectations vs. rear-view data reality as he usually does. He had a slight tone of exasperation like a parent giving in to a kid wanting too much sugar–you asked for it.”

In practice, we need payrolls on Friday and inflation next week to validate Powell’s switcheroo and ignoring the lag problem. Not so the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model, revised yesterday from 2.3% for to 2.0% on greater declines in the rate of growth of consumer spending and capital spending.

The CME Fed Watch tool shows that by the Sept 20 meeting, 43.1% expect Fed funds at 5.5-5.75% and another 33.8% expect 5.75-6.0%, so a majority at “higher for longer.” This starts with the 50 bp hike in March–80% see that coming–for 5-5.25%, the now-outdated terminal rate. As Reuters puts it, “The market's implied terminal rate has moved to 5.65% sometime between July and September - some 70 basis points above what was assumed as recently as Feb. 1.... Asset managers such as BlackRock now see a reasonable chance Fed rates could hit the 6% mark that many thought fanciful only a couple of months ago.”

All this on one month worth of data? We do have signs of recession already–see any housing data you want to choose–and yet we also have resilience all over the place–second-hand cars, for example. WolfStreet notes “Used vehicle wholesale prices at auction jumped 4.3% in February from January, seasonally adjusted, the biggest month-to-month jump for any February since 2009, and the third month in a row of increases, with hefty price increases across all eight vehicle segments…” These price rises will show up in the core CPI.

Bond market volatility rose wildly and the 2-year yield topped 5% for the first time in donkey’s years. Meanwhile, the 10-year was stable, taking the 2/10 curve inversion over 100 bp for the first time in 41 years (1981). This looks like a classic overreaction, especially in the context of the stock market falling, but by less than 2% in each index, not the 3%+ we have seen in earlier “crises.”

Today we get two important bits of information that may shift sentiment–the ADP forecast of private sector jobs and the JOLTS report. ADP last time was 106,000 for Jan when a far higher number was expected. This time the consensus forecast is 200,000 with Trading Economics coming in at 191,000. The chart shows the Fed is getting pretty much what it wanted.

As for JOLTS, the job openings in Jan were 11.012 million, more than forecast, but this time the consensus forecast is for 10.5 million, with Trading Economics a tad higher at 10.6 million. Jolts is tricky because so many jobs are so ridiculously stuffed with wishful thinking that the offer is not realistic, plus there is the strange participation rate and other demographic oddities to wrestle with. So, bottom line, it’s not clear these two bit of data are going to be big enough and vary so much from Jan as to change any minds.

For the dollar, it counts that other central banks are on pause (RBA, BoC, BoJ) or near it (BoE). Just today the FT reports “external member” of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee Dhingra calling for the bank to hold rates at the current 4% level. She says the evidence of a pending wage price spiral is thin and most inflation is caused by higher energy and import prices. Weak consumption is evidence that inflation will soon fall sustainably. We need to note that in the US, we can’t count on the endlessly greedy and materialistic consumer to stop spending. Data already shows that as savings fall, credit card use has speeded up.

That leaves the ECB. So far the seeming commitment is for a 3% terminal rate, with plenty of members speaking openly and often that more will be needed and 4% is the real number. So many are talking that the Bank of Italy chief Visco said today he doesn’t “appreciate statements by my colleagues about future and prolonged interest rate hikes,” according to the FT. The ECB meets next week. And Bloomberg notes that for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis, “investors are betting long-term inflation in the euro area will match that of the US, underscoring the dramatic shift in the outlook for Europe recently.

“A proxy for inflation expectations in the euro area in the second half of the next decade – the so-called five-year, five-year forward inflation swap rate – is at roughly 2.5%, catching up with the US on wagers of prolonged price pressures. That’s a monumental reversal for the region where central bankers, conversely, turned to negative rates and bond-buying to fan the economy and below-target inflation for most of the past decade.”

Forecast: In FX, it’s not just the relative rate differential that counts, but also the rate of change. It now looks like the Fed has everybody else beaten on both counts, and that should give the dollar a strong tailwind for some time, perhaps months.

We have some nagging worries. The most enduring one is that inflation is high despite energy costs lower. How long can we count on that? Inflation forecasts assume no giant rise in energy costs, but historically, that’s exactly what we get.

The more immediate worry is the nitwits in Congress seemingly determined to shove the US into sovereign default, proving their ignorance and malice. This gets only fleeting headlines because the rest of us just assume they won’t really do it. But they are not sane and reasonable, and could very easily do it. We can’t begin to imagine what happens then except to expect a dollar crash.

