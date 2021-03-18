Outlook: If the market was expecting some hint of retreat from extreme dovishness from the Fed, those hopes were dashed. Bottom line, rates will stay the same to 2024. The WSJ notes that only 7 of 18 members anticipate lifting rates in 2022 or 2023 (from 5 in December) The WSJ offers charts on inflation and unemployment that are of mild interest and almost certainly completely wrong. Note that the Fed is going to be stubborn on rates even as unemployment comes within a whisker of the pre-pandemic level.

Powell delivered his equivalent of Mr. Draghi’s famous “whatever it takes” in the form of “however long it takes.” He said “We will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes. It continues to depend significantly on the path of the virus.” But he refused to get more specific.

The new Fed forecasts supposedly incorporate both the accelerated pace of vaccinations (and the associated end to lockdowns) and the $1.9 trillion stimulus, but you’d never know it. Apparently conventional modelling doesn’t allow for spikes and the trajectory of factors must be kept moderate.

The press conference was annoying to watch. Asked how the Fed was factoring in herd immunity, Powell said it’s not something the Fed can control, leave it to the experts—and job recovery won’t happen overnight (if faster than in a regular recovery). CNBC’s Liesman asked the one we all wanted—what does the Fed think about the notes and bonds getting such high yields and does the Fed have a plan, like Operation Twist, to rein them in? Powell declined to answer, saying something like “we are happy with the tools we have.”

Separately, Powell mentioned that the rules on bank leverage and reserves, due to expire at month-end, are not being neglected and will be addressed sometime soon. Remember that analysts tried to make a big deal out of this a few weeks ago.

The Fed raised the bar on incoming data on jobs and inflation, and Powell may have given the game away by pointing out that the Fed needs to see actual progress and not just forecasts of progress to consider any policy change. This includes most prominently something named the flexible average inflation targeting (FAIT) framework. This idea was introduced last August and has been forgotten by the mainstream analysis but is noted by Gittler at BDSwiss, who says “This new reaction function requires a much higher level of pressure on inflation to raise rates than previously. Accordingly, the market is likely to revise its forecast for when the Fed might start normalizing policy. That’s bearish for the dollar, as we quickly saw.”





So, big experts disagree on the Fed. Morgan Stanley says the Fed offered absolutely nothing new. Authers says the market expected some retreat from extreme dovishness. Gittler picks out the average inflation excuse as the main driver. No wonder some markets are confused, even equities, where US index futures are wimpy this morning. If everyone really believed every word out of Powell’s mouth, futures should be far happier, unless we fall back on the usual excuse that the Fed was already fully priced in. Juding by the FX market response, the Fed was not fully priced in.

This morning we get the outcome of the Bank of England policy meeting, expected to offer no change and no fresh guidance, with the BoJ meeting coming overnight. All we have so far from the BoE at 8 am is the Reuters report of keeping rates the same at 0.1%, as the Reuters poll forecast, and the bond program the same at £895 billion.

On the data front, we get the usual Thursday jobless claims this morning along with the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey and leading indicators. At a guess, these will not be market-movers and instead we will get see-sawing on varying interpretations of the Fed statements.

We imagine that the bond market will persist in defiance against the Fed’s policy stance and continue to lift yields closer to 2% and beyond. In the end, whether that’s late 2021, 2022 or 2023, the Fed will have to catch up to the market. This builds an underlying base of support for the dollar. Talk of excess budget deficits and other offsets is not useful. We name yields “the main event” for a good reason.

Tidbit: Everyone can smell the animal spirits in the air and voices of grinches calling for a burst stock market bubble are being drowned out. But WolfStreet delivers a handy warning in the form of margin debt, up another $15 billion in Feb to $813 billion, according to FINRA. “Over the past four months, margin debt has soared by $154 billion, a historic surge to historic highs. Compared to February last year, margin debt has skyrocketed by $269 billion, or by nearly 50%, for another WTF sign that the zoo has gone nuts.” See the chart. One cycle guy has a major pullback starting April 1.



