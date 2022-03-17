“A more subdued atmosphere prevails across markets today, with any appetite to push the gains of the past two days weakened by central bank moves and fading hopes of progress in Ukraine negotiations.”

Cautious mood prevails across markets

“In the wake of the Fed and BoE rate hikes traders have turned more defensive, and much of yesterday’s bullishness in markets has been pruned back. Like central banks, investors are aware of the rocky global outlook, made worse by the war in Ukraine, and are still nervous about how the downturn in expected GDP growth will hit earnings. With a month to go until the next US earnings season, markets could find that the next few weeks are volatile ones to navigate. In addition, Russia has poured cold water on the hopes of a peace deal that lay behind much of Wednesday’s bounce, although that seems not to have registered much so far.”

Pound hit by cautious BoE

“It looks like the BoE is going for a pause in its hiking path, having pushed on ahead of other central banks with its third hike in as many meetings today. The likely slowdown in the UK economy means that, even if inflation continues to rise, the bank may look to act in an even more measured manner. No one can accuse the BoE of rushing it, but even the recent tempo of hikes looks too quick. Thus the pound has seen its gains against various currencies given back, and could struggle in the near-term as the more dovish tone is digested by markets.”