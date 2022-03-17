“A more subdued atmosphere prevails across markets today, with any appetite to push the gains of the past two days weakened by central bank moves and fading hopes of progress in Ukraine negotiations.”
Cautious mood prevails across markets
“In the wake of the Fed and BoE rate hikes traders have turned more defensive, and much of yesterday’s bullishness in markets has been pruned back. Like central banks, investors are aware of the rocky global outlook, made worse by the war in Ukraine, and are still nervous about how the downturn in expected GDP growth will hit earnings. With a month to go until the next US earnings season, markets could find that the next few weeks are volatile ones to navigate. In addition, Russia has poured cold water on the hopes of a peace deal that lay behind much of Wednesday’s bounce, although that seems not to have registered much so far.”
Pound hit by cautious BoE
“It looks like the BoE is going for a pause in its hiking path, having pushed on ahead of other central banks with its third hike in as many meetings today. The likely slowdown in the UK economy means that, even if inflation continues to rise, the bank may look to act in an even more measured manner. No one can accuse the BoE of rushing it, but even the recent tempo of hikes looks too quick. Thus the pound has seen its gains against various currencies given back, and could struggle in the near-term as the more dovish tone is digested by markets.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7370 after flirting with 0.7400
The American dollar enter a sell-off spiral that ended with AUD/USD reaching 0.7392. The greenback recovered some ground after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
EUR/USD retreats sub-1.1100 as fear favors the dollar
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1090 price zone, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 1.1137, as concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis undermined high-yielding assets demand.
Gold bulls take charge towards critical resistance, eyes on Ukraine risks
The Gold price is firming despite the undeniably hawkish Federal Open Market Committee, with the Fed's dot plot suggesting that the committee is looking to overshoot the neutral rate by the end of 2023.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.