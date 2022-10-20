The pound has risen following Liz Truss’ decision to resign, while stocks have taken heart from better earnings and moved higher.
Stock rebound recovers after shaky start
“Equities have staged a recovery after a lacklustre morning session, helped along by fresh good news in the shape of earnings from AT&T and American Airlines. Hints that the Fed might be closer to the end of its hiking programme than the beginning have added to the more positive atmosphere this afternoon. It looks like investors remain content to pay attention to good news and put less weight on bad for the time being, and with sentiment still in the doldrums it seems fairly easy to create the groundwork for more short-term gains. Having swung so far in one direction, the pendulum is swinging back in favour of risk assets, at least until the next Fed meeting. “
Pound rallies after PM resignation
“Liz Truss’ now becomes Britain’s shortest serving PM, but sterling seems content as, ironically, it likely cements Jeremy Hunt’s position as chancellor. Even the apparent resurrection of Boris as a political figure hasn’t unnerved markets particularly, since the fiscal plan is likely to remain in place as the government (whoever leads it) looks determined to repair Britain’s shaky position in the eyes of financial markets.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
