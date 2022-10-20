The pound has risen following Liz Truss’ decision to resign, while stocks have taken heart from better earnings and moved higher.

Stock rebound recovers after shaky start

“Equities have staged a recovery after a lacklustre morning session, helped along by fresh good news in the shape of earnings from AT&T and American Airlines. Hints that the Fed might be closer to the end of its hiking programme than the beginning have added to the more positive atmosphere this afternoon. It looks like investors remain content to pay attention to good news and put less weight on bad for the time being, and with sentiment still in the doldrums it seems fairly easy to create the groundwork for more short-term gains. Having swung so far in one direction, the pendulum is swinging back in favour of risk assets, at least until the next Fed meeting. “

Pound rallies after PM resignation

“Liz Truss’ now becomes Britain’s shortest serving PM, but sterling seems content as, ironically, it likely cements Jeremy Hunt’s position as chancellor. Even the apparent resurrection of Boris as a political figure hasn’t unnerved markets particularly, since the fiscal plan is likely to remain in place as the government (whoever leads it) looks determined to repair Britain’s shaky position in the eyes of financial markets.”