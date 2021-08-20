The British pound has steadied on Friday, after suffering sharp losses a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3627, down 0.07% on the day.
The pound is hoping for a quick end to what has been a miserable week quickly. The currency has fallen 1.7% so far this week.
UK Retail Sales slide
UK Retail Sales in July fell by 2.5% compared to June, well off the forecast of +0.4%. It was a similar story for Core Retail Sales, which came in at -.2.4%, versus 0.3% exp. Still, the reaction of the pound has been muted, as the picture isn’t nearly as grim if we look at the overall picture. Retail Sales were up 5.2% in the three months to July compared to the previous three months, and 5.8% higher than in February 2020, prior to Covid-19.
Nevertheless, the pound is in trouble, as the US dollar continues to roll. Sterling is closing in on its lowest level since February, and we could see the currency drop into 1.35-territory early next week.
Investors have been flocking to the safe-haven US dollar, as risk appetite has eroded due to surging infections rates of the delta variant of Covid. This has led to renewed lockdowns and health restrictions and could hamper the nascent global recovery.
The dollar has looked sharp post-FOMC, as the markets judged the Fed minutes to be hawkish, despite the lack of a timeframe for a tapering. With most members on board for a taper on either side of December, it’s clear that a taper is a question of when, rather than if, at this stage. The minutes stressed that there was no mechanical link between tapering and rate hikes. This is not really a new development, as the Fed has said in the past that it does not plan to raise rates before tapering is completed.
With risk appetite curbed by a resurgence in Covid and investors on alert for the announcement of a timeframe for tapering, the outlook for the US dollar remains positive.
GBP/USD technical analysis
-
On the upside, there is monthly resistance at 1.3659. Above, there is resistance at 1.3749.
-
There is support at 1.3409, followed by 1.3247.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls back toward yearly lows on dollar strength
EUR/USD has resumed its downfall, sliding toward the 2021 trough of 1.1666. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
The Crypto community's interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. The third-largest crypto by market capitalization, ADA's price is up nearly 20% in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?