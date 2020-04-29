EURGBP and GBPCHF are hinting a turnaround, albeit in opposite directions, reflecting the increasing downward momentum of the British Pound. For our positional strategy "Relative Strength D" this was a recipe for selling the GBP against the EUR and against the CHF at the start of the day (long EURGBP and short GBPCHF).

Observing the monthly trend of a GBP index created ad hoc against all other major currencies, we notice that serious inroads to the downside can be achieved. Last month's price action already staged a first (unsuccessful) assault of a multi-month support line, and a test of the Oct 2016 lows. Eroding this long−term support in the coming sessions would favour our two positional trades into positive territory.

This strategy takes 28 currency pairs and measures their internal strength and momentum. This is measured in two steps: the first step consists of an indicator for direction and strength and the second step consists of a measure for speed. Based on those two readings, the strategy then establishes a ranking of the strongest and weakest pairs and buys the top of the list and at the same time sells the pairs on the bottom.

This strategy, long and sell legs combined, has an average holding time of 20 days and a win rate of 66%.

