The British pound is in positive territory today. GBP/USD is trading at 1.1977, up 0.46%. There are no tier-1 releases out of the UK today, but investors are glued to the scintillating political drama at 10 Downing Street.
Boris Johnson announces resignation
The Boris Johnson era is over. The British Prime Minister is perhaps the UK’s most colourful politician and has displayed uncanny political survival skills. At the same time, Johnson has made some serious missteps which have seen his popularity nosedive. After massive resignations from ministers and members of his Conservative party, Johnson had no choice and resigned earlier today. Johnson is no longer Conservative party leader today but will remain the Prime Minister until the fall. The British pound and UK stock markets are higher on the news, as investors appear keen for a change in the Prime Minister’s office.
The FOMC minutes provided a hawkish message to the markets, but I doubt any investors were surprised by what they read. Fed members indicated their concern that inflation expectations were accelerating and said that much higher rates could be required to rein in these expectations, even if this weakened the economy.
To his credit, Fed Chair Powell has been transparent with the markets and has served notice that he will do what it takes to bring inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2%. Inflation has been a stubborn adversary, hitting a 41-year high of 8.6% in May, and no sign of the sought-after inflation peak.
What’s next for the Fed? The policy meeting on July 27th will likely feature another sizeable rate hike of either 0.50% or 0.75%. There are signs that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have slowed the US economy – consumer spending slowed in May and home sales continue to fall. This has raised concerns that if the Fed doesn’t ease up on rate increases, the economy will tip into a recession. The Fed has a huge challenge in reining inflation and inflation expectations. The minutes noted that the Fed will have to provide “clear and effective communications” in order to achieve these goals.
GBP/USD technical
-
There is support at 1.1870 and 1.1780.
-
GBP/USD is testing resistance at 1.1940, followed by resistance at 1.2137.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!