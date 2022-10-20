The pound has undergone a modest rebound and yields have slipped back after UK PM Liz Truss announced she was stepping down. While this has brought about a brief respite to the political risk premium it’s hard to see how any replacement will be able to coalesce around any form of unity of policy in this dumpster fire of a government. The Conservative party in its current form is so riven by partisanship that even if Rishi Sunak does take over, as is widely being predicted, there will always be those working in the background to undermine him.