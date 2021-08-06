Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday.

As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.

As we had anticipated, the inflation projections were, however, upgraded following the recent upside surprises in the CPI data. The BoE is now pencilling in price growth of 4% by the end of 2021, which would be double the bank’s target and its highest level in ten years. Having said that, the MPC still expects this spike in prices to prove temporary and there continues to appear no rush to hint at the possibility of rate hikes. We tend to agree and think that once supply catches up with the recent boom in demand, we are likely to see a moderation in inflationary pressures in 2022.

The bank will continue to purchase assets as part of its QE programme until the end of the year, with the committee now saying that it will start reducing its stock of bonds when interest rates hit 0.5%. The BoE had said back in 2018 that this would take place when rates were at 1.5%, although according to Governor Bailey the market curve suggests that would be ‘tantamount to saying that we would actually never reduce the ... balance sheet as things stand today.’ This provided the pound with a bit of a leg up yesterday, although with the market not changing its view that the first hike is more likely than not in 2022, the move higher has been rather limited.

We continue to think that the Bank of England is on course to begin raising interest rates sooner than many of its G10 peers, including both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. We think that a 15 basis point hike will take place at August next year, in line with current market pricing.