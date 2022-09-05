Both the economy and the currency of Great Britain are under threat of further energy leakage.
Being at the end of the line, of any energy trickle from Russia across the continent, and with that reduced supply becoming ever more precious, one wonders just how much will actually land in the UK as the long winter ahead progresses.
All of Europe, following a strident summer, are in hope of a warmer than usual winter too. That though, may be harder to come by. One extreme often leads to a pendulum swing to the other. Should Europe endure a typical winter, or worse, things will be tough for everyone. Nations between any gas supply, and there is the chance it may increase from current levels, and the end of the line UK, will be keen to secure adequate quantity for their own populace.
With Brexit, the UK may find itself slightly less favoured than may once have been the case. The situation for the UK is likely to greatly encourage an accelerated search for more fossil fuel supply in the North Sea.
In the meantime, still higher energy costs for the UK populace appear unavoidable. The further damage this will do to consumer confidence and business investment should not be under-estimated, and could be profound. For sometime, I have been forecasting a ‘dark’ recession in Europe. The UK may well suffer a similar fate. The USA and other countries simply cannot make up all the slack. The energy crisis for the entire region will reach a crescendo through the coming winter.
Much of the downside risk for the economies of Europe and the UK have to some extent already been priced in by financial markets. The full force of serious recessions however, is something investors have preferred not to think about.
For the UK, it could get even darker. The suddenness with which the sun may set could catch many by surprise. Policy makers will be racing to find solutions. Household support will increase, but how to resolve any actual shortages and outages is far more problematic.
Hopefully, the worst case will not evolve in regard to energy and the basic of heating, but simply on-going concerns in this regard are likely to crimp consumer and business behaviour. And this reticence alone, could well pave a path to recession. At some point, the Bank of England will have to slow or cease rate hikes. At which time the Pound will again fall off a cliff.
'Pound Parity' is not something yet widely discussed, but it is now very much on the horizon.
A distant horizon to be sure, but it is there in sight. And within 6-12 months, this may be a destination visited by all currency market participants. Corporations will need to adjust their currency exposures quickly. While the complex mix of a lower currency being supportive of the economy, but presenting further damage to energy costs, is a conundrum few if any policy makers or central bankers will be able to find a way through.
Difficult times still, for the UK and the Pound.
Short-term target 1.0800. Medium term risk is clearly Parity.
Which may become a form of speculative self-fulfilling prophecy. On top of the dire economic realities confronting the nation.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 0.9900 for the first time since Dec 2020
EUR/USD has breached the 0.9900 key support for the first time since December 2020, extending its declines amid unrelenting US dollar demand across the board. Risk-aversion bolsters the safe-haven demand for the greenback at the start of the week, despite Friday's mixed US labor market report.
GBP/USD renews two-year low under 1.1500, UK leadership contest results eyed
GBP/USD prints seven-day downtrend as bears attack the year 2020 bottom. Firmer DXY joins fears of worsening energy crisis to exert downside pressure. Liz Truss’ plan to overcome cost of living crisis gains more accolades than Rishi Sunak’s reasoning.
Gold steadies above $1,700, falling wedge, energy crisis in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water at around $1,710 during Monday’s Asian session as the US holiday challenges momentum traders. In doing so, the bright metal ignores the firmer US Dollar, as well as challenges to the risk appetite.
How to prepare for LUNA price and its explosive move to $2.80
LUNA price action has been clockwork and shows no signs of breaking this trend. The recent upswing created a blow-off top and an accumulation of buy-stops, aka liquidity above a crucial level.
Week Ahead: ECB decision highlights central bank trifecta
An action-packed week lies ahead, featuring central bank meetings in the Eurozone, Canada, and Australia, an output decision from the OPEC cartel, and the selection of the next UK prime minister.