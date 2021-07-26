A stronger pound has done little to help a weaker FTSE 100, with a decline in daily Covid cases helping to lift sentiment around the currency. Ryanair is one of the big gainers in early trade, with booking on the rise thanks to vaccination efforts.

European markets ease back after dramatic Chinese sell-off.

Ryanair see surge in bookings.

GBP gains as UK Covid cases head lower.

European markets have kicked off the week on a somewhat downbeat tone, with mainland European markets in particular leading those losses. That comes fresh off the back of a rather dramatic session in Asia, where the implementation of fresh regulatory crackdown from central government put further pressure on tech and education stocks. Coming off the back of a record high close for the S&P 500, we have seen some of that positivity fade as we start a week that provide a whole host of volatility drivers including inflation, GDP and the FOMC announcements. UK gainers have been led by Ryanair, with the airline warning that while profits remain unlikely this year, they have seen a dramatic surge in bookings as UK vaccinations drive up confidence for travellers.

The pound is enjoying a boost in response to recent declines in Covid cases, with yesterday bringing the fifth consecutive decline that took the daily figure down to 29,173 following last week’s peak of 47,723. However, any optimism that we have seen the worst of this latest surge may be somewhat premature, with cases likely to pick up in response to last week’s grand reopening of the UK economy. Quite how much that so-called ‘Freedom day’ will drive up cases remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that investors will want to see cases and deaths ease off before they can trust the vaccination barrier to allow restrictions to remain lowered.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 180 points lower, at 34,883.