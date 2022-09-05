The British pound against the US dollar is devaluating too fast. The GBP/USD pair has already dropped to 1.1477.
On the one hand, the pound is really vulnerable to the USD. On the other hand, today the name of the new had of the Conservative Party will be known, a.k.a. the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. There is too much ambiguity in this issue: it might be either a young politician, head of the Treasury, or the head of Foreign Office, notorious for her political views.
The political imbalance that might increase if Liz Truss is elected, noticeably scares pound fans.
GBP/USD quotes are already testing their long-time lows of 2016 and 2020. The buyers managed to fight back two attacks of the bears on 1.1460. However, if this level is indeed broken away, there are chances to see the pair fall for the width of the sideways movement, in which it has been squeezed since mid-2016. In this case, the goal of the developing downtrend will be 0.8600. The idea will be confirmed if the support level is broken and the price secures under 1.1400. Growth of the quotes above 1.1900 might provoke another attempt to develop a lengthy bullish correction.
On H4, GBP/USD is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which presumes a medium-term bearish impulse. A strong resistance level is 1.1640, where goes the upper border of the descending channel. The upward correction is also supported by a bullish divergence forming on the MACD. After a bounce off 1.1640 we may speak about further development of the current downtrend to 1.1180. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1765, after which the correction should develop to 1.2000.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6800 ahead of RBA rate hike verdict
AUD/USD is consolidating gains above 0.6800 amid the market’s mildly positive outlook and widening Australian Current Account surplus. The aussie’s rebound could be linked to the bets for a hawkish RBA rate hike. The RBA decision is due at 0430 GMT.
EUR/USD aims to recapture 1.0000 magical figure as focus shifts to ECB policy
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 parity on soaring ECB hawkish bets. Russia has cut off the energy supply to Eurozone citing western sanctions. The DXY has turned volatile amid weaker estimates for US ISM Services PMI.
Gold accelerates towards $1,730 as DXY tumbles ahead of US ISM Services PMI
Gold price has displayed a vertical upside after overstepping the critical hurdle of $1,718.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of $1,708.82-1,718.15.
Crypto.com price likely to trap bulls as downside objective remains unfinished
Crypto.com price is on a downtrend with no signs of stopping just yet. However, the recent spike in bullish momentum must have given buyers a wrong impression of a recovery rally as the downside objectives are still uncollected.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Is the central bank ready to slow the tightening pace? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting and is expected to pull the trigger for another 50 bps and send the cash rate to 2.35%. If that’s the case, it would be the fourth consecutive hike of such an extent.