UK GDP revised downwards
The UK economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, revised downwards from the initial estimate of 1.3%. The expansion was led by robust consumer spending, which beat expectations with a gain of 2.7% as lockdowns were lifted in July.
Investors didn’t seem perturbed from the downward revision, as the British pound has moved higher today. Still, it’s doubtful that fourth-quarter growth will be as strong as Q3. The explosion in cases of the Omicron variant in December has prompted the government to implement plan B, which has dampened the economy, especially the hospitality sector.
There was some light in the pre-Christmas gloom after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would not introduce new restrictions before Christmas. Still, Johnson warned that there could be further measures after the holiday. This would likely mean limits on the number of people meeting in indoor venues.
With the holiday season comes illiquid markets, which means that market direction will be dictated by headlines, which could translate into volatility. The government announcement of no further restrictions before Christmas certainly removes some uncertainty for market participants, but if infection rates continue to soar in the UK, investors could get jittery and seek the safety of the US dollar at the expense of the pound.
The newest vaccines and pills in the fight against Covid make the headlines daily, but a report about a super-vaccine could shake up the markets if confirmed. According to the report, researchers at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are testing a vaccine that would protect against all Covid variants. Such a discovery would clearly be a game-changer, and would likely restore risk appetite, which has fallen sharply as Omicron rages across Europe and the US.
GBP/USD technical analysis
-
GBP/USD has support at 1.3190 and 1.3116.
-
There is resistance at 1.3314 and 1.3364.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1300 ahead of US data
After starting the day on the back foot, EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to 1.1300 area with the greenback facing modest selling pressure. Investors await the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' final revision to Q3 GDP growth and the Conference Board's December Consumer Confidence data.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD started to edge higher after spending the early European session near 1.3250 and rose above 1.3300 with the dollar having a tough time preserving its strength. Third-quarter GDP (final) and CB Consumer Confidence data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold eyes $1,776 support amid subdued markets
Gold price remains depressed below $1,800 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. Focus shifts to the US top-tier economic data for fresh trading impetus.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price has been consolidating in an increasingly tight range for more than two weeks. Buyers are seemingly crawling out of the woodwork, suggesting an increase in the market value of MANA.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.