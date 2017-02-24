Potential Trading Opportunities for EURUSD for week (27 February - 3 March 2017)

From the Daily timeframe, nothing much has changed since last week’s analysis. After breaking down from the inside bar, EURUSD has retraced back to the lower range of the inside bar before being rejected again to closed as rather bearish pinbar.

1.0500 would be a critical level to watch this week. A break and close below this level, could see price retest 1.0405 and below. Alternatively, a break above last Friday's close of 1.0618 could see a continuation of the short-term bullish momentum.

I have readjusted the key levels. I believe these levels would be in play this week.

Key Support Zone 1 1.06000 – 1.05900 Key Support Zone 2 1.05500 – 1.05380 Key Support Zone 3 1.05000 – 1.04790