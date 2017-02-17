Potential Trading Opportunities for EURUSD for week (20 - 24 February 2017)

On the weekly timeframe, we can see that EURUD is still stuck in a wide Range (Blue Box) with lower highs forming along the way. Last weeks closed have EURUSD back at the lows of the previous 2 weeks. A close below this week’s low could see price moving towards the range low at around 1.035 in the coming weeks.

On the daily timeframe, EURUSD has closed as an inside Bar. We could see clearly that price has not been able to close above the key resistances between 1.087 - 1.083 which is also a support turn resistances zone. A clear break and close above 1.0689, could see price attempting to retest the green zone again. While a break below 1.05881 could see price moving forward the 1.05, followed by 1.035.

Based on both daily and weekly chart, my medium term bias for EURUSD is bearish and I have marked out the various Support (Green) and Resistances Zones (Blue) which I think will be in play for the coming week.