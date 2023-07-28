As an economist who has been highlighting the divergence between the fundamentals and stocks for some time, that one day drop yesterday on Wall Street is noteworthy. However, it could simply be a short term speculative position squaring hiccup.
Traders were long stocks looking for an easy break higher on the last Fed hike of the cycle, but they did not get clear upside. Then, another piece of bullish market news in that Q2 GDP was stronger than expected. Something I was not expecting. I was way wrong at 1.6%. Apology.
US GDP
Back to the trading of the day point. It could simply be the case that the market, on a short term basis, was already well long stocks. That this is a classic mini-version of ‘buy the rumour sell the fact’.
This move lower on the day certainly had power. Now some hesitation.
It is always challenging to make too much of a single day’s move. In truth, with the historically obscene concentration of wealth management in the top 3-7 firms globally, a single day’s price activity can on occasion be determined by just one of those funds making even a minor decision. Making trading for others more difficult than ever before. Such developments can feel like random events out of nowhere.
Perhaps, yesterday’s power down day was a combination of both, sell the fact and a large institution thinking it might be time to take some profits.
This move is really interesting because it is either a short term trader shake out, or something much bigger.
The argument for a tipping point in market direction is that that is all the good news we are going to see for US stocks for the time being. Certainly of the magnitude of the Fed’s historic last hike or Q2 GDP surprising to the upside.
If the follow up price action to these events, remember we highlighted how important this week is to the medium term outlook, is one of even mild weakness, this should give many a large fund manager and small investor alike, pause for thought.
Quite simply, if the market cannot make new highs after such huge catalysts, then it is exhausted. I always like to remind people that whenever everyone who wants to buy a market already has, then that market can only go down even if there are further bullish news developments. The broad suave of stock buyers often so easily forget that once they have all bought, they are nothing but a sea of potential sellers?
I really do think today’s Friday trading in New York could be telling. Perhaps the final result delayed until after Monday’s closing bell, but a further sustained decline below Thursday’s low, across equity markets, could well ‘ring the bell’ for a substantial bear market period.
If the markets break momentarily lower intra-day then recovers, then the bulls will feel some reassurance.
My view though, is that any further weakness should be lit up with a major spotlight within traders and investors minds.
The risk that this is something more, than the albeit more probable momentary position squaring, is far too high to ignore.
The exciting times are really only just about to begin. Markets immediately recover, or they hit a major bear market period under the weight of all those global leveraged long positions?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
USD/JPY: Yen rebounds firmly as BoJ to guide YCC more flexibly
USD/JPY is trading around 139.00, recovering ground following a dip to 138.00 The Yen holds the rebound on the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) pledge to guide Yield Curve Control (YCC) with great flexibility. The BoJ, however, maintained its ultra-loose policy. Ueda's presser and US PCE inflation data eyed.
Gold needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery
Gold price is attempting a modest pullback from two-week lows of $1,943 reached on Thursday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in five. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains ahead of yet another high-impact US data, in the PCE inflation.
Grayscale advocates for spot BTC ETF approvals on behalf of customers but wants its GBTC added to the mix
Grayscale asset management has submitted a comment letter to back its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s (GBTC) pending 19b-4 filing, adding to the list of the seven who have already submitted Spot BTC ETF filings to the US SEC for consideration.
It‘s about Dollar and yields
S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message – just as I told you about in the pre-FOMC preps video. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.