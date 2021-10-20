Commodity currencies drew support from strength in commodity prices with AUD/USD at 4-month highs.

Oil prices were again underpinned by expectations of robust demand and supply shortages.

High Oil prices continued to gain firm support from expectations that extremely high prices for coal and natural gas would trigger increased oil demand from power producers.

Colder conditions in China also sparked expectations of increased energy imports.

Prices were also underpinned by a weaker dollar, although there was also pressure for a correction after strong gains. WTI settled near $82.50 p/b from highs near $83.0 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory build of 3.3mn barrels, although gasoline stocks declined. WTI edged lower to $82.0 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $84.60 p/b.