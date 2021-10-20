Commodity currencies drew support from strength in commodity prices with AUD/USD at 4-month highs.
Oil prices were again underpinned by expectations of robust demand and supply shortages.
High Oil prices continued to gain firm support from expectations that extremely high prices for coal and natural gas would trigger increased oil demand from power producers.
Colder conditions in China also sparked expectations of increased energy imports.
Prices were also underpinned by a weaker dollar, although there was also pressure for a correction after strong gains. WTI settled near $82.50 p/b from highs near $83.0 p/b.
API data recorded an inventory build of 3.3mn barrels, although gasoline stocks declined. WTI edged lower to $82.0 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $84.60 p/b.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.