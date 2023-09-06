USD: Sep '23 is Down at 104.645.
Energies: Oct '23 Crude is Down at 86.33.
Financials: The Dec '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 119.11.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 38 ticks Lower and trading at 4493.00.
Gold: The Dec'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1951.70. Gold is 9 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the Hang Seng and Indian Sensex Lower. Currently Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism - Tentative. This is Major.
-
Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Logan Speaks at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:30 AM EST as the S&P hit a Low at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the ZN started its Downward descent. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:30 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 9/05/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 9/05/23
Bias
Yesterday, we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was correlated that way. It looks as though we will maintain the Neutral or Mixed bias as we aren't seeing any semblance pf correlation today. Everything seems to be pointing Lower and that isn't correlation.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well, it seemed as though the markets weren't done migrating to the Downside as they continued their downhill march. Ordinarily we don't advocate trading after a major holiday like Labor Day as the markets are usually confused and traders are not clear on direction. Yesterday was no exception. The markets closed down as the Dow dropped 196 points and the other indices closed Lower as well. Will we see the markets finally turn around? As in all things only time will tell.
