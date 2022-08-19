New jobless claims stayed firm

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index still at crisis levels.

There was much ado around slightly better US data just released.

Other than the continued collapse in Existing Home Sales, the bright spots were supposedly New Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index?

New Jobless Claims did improve. As in, declined ever so slightly. However, given all such data streams are in fact a generalist survey, the takeaway was really continued strong new claims. 'Strong' in this context, means people are losing jobs at a slightly elevated and less comfortable level than was the case previously. In fact, New Jobless Claims have been steadily trending higher for quite some time. In a private survey just released, one half of US businesses are now planning to reduce overall staff levels within the next few months. I think it is reasonable to deduce the jobs boom, as it was, finished a little while ago.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index had a modest bounce for this particular series, but remains well below pre-Covid levels. It is more the case that factory activity and manufacturing are simply managing, just, to hold on to what were already well reduced levels of activity from the post Covid highs euphoria phase.

As suggested previously, the crumbles are there for all to see.

Yet, most commentators, seem almost obscenely keen to positive spin any piece of data they can get their hands on. Could it be the case, that participation having broadened as much as it has in the past decade, that even financial market journalists, investment bank analysts and economists are all themselves so invested in the market, that making a negative comment just somehow seems to escape their consideration?

From my experience, we are currently living in a less balanced view environment than ever before.

Perhaps, this is just another telling sign of the market being in a state of euphoria and thereby for a moment more, ignoring the gravity of recessions and global slow down?