New jobless claims stayed firm
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index still at crisis levels.
There was much ado around slightly better US data just released.
Other than the continued collapse in Existing Home Sales, the bright spots were supposedly New Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index?
New Jobless Claims did improve. As in, declined ever so slightly. However, given all such data streams are in fact a generalist survey, the takeaway was really continued strong new claims. 'Strong' in this context, means people are losing jobs at a slightly elevated and less comfortable level than was the case previously. In fact, New Jobless Claims have been steadily trending higher for quite some time. In a private survey just released, one half of US businesses are now planning to reduce overall staff levels within the next few months. I think it is reasonable to deduce the jobs boom, as it was, finished a little while ago.
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index had a modest bounce for this particular series, but remains well below pre-Covid levels. It is more the case that factory activity and manufacturing are simply managing, just, to hold on to what were already well reduced levels of activity from the post Covid highs euphoria phase.
As suggested previously, the crumbles are there for all to see.
Yet, most commentators, seem almost obscenely keen to positive spin any piece of data they can get their hands on. Could it be the case, that participation having broadened as much as it has in the past decade, that even financial market journalists, investment bank analysts and economists are all themselves so invested in the market, that making a negative comment just somehow seems to escape their consideration?
From my experience, we are currently living in a less balanced view environment than ever before.
Perhaps, this is just another telling sign of the market being in a state of euphoria and thereby for a moment more, ignoring the gravity of recessions and global slow down?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!